Healing the Heart Through Music with pianist Harry Pickens comes to The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater.

This event is free, tickets required.

The healing power of art is critical, especially as our community continues to recover from recent heartbreaking events. As it has for centuries, art brings people together and allows us to share our stories, our feelings and find comfort in the compassion of our community.

Harry Pickens is an award-winning performing artist, educator, composer, author, workshop facilitator and life transformation coach. Throughout the event, the soulful and contemplative keys of Pickens will create a soothing atmosphere of peace, ease and repose.