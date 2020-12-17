HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Virtual Performance Presented By Kentucky Performing Arts

Kentucky Performing Arts presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Wednesday, December 23 at 7 p.m. EST. Virtual performance/ Recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $20; VIP Tickets are $50 and include video on demand and allows viewer to watch over a 48-hour window, access to a live post-show conversation with the show's creators, and an autographed show poster. On sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music and brought to life by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker follows the traditional Nutcracker storyline, where Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure, battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season.

The traditional story backdrop of 19th Century Germany is transformed into the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City through digital graffiti.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of a classic holiday performance, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take audience members on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

To learn more, visit the Hip Hop Nutcracker's website here.