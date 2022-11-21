First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; New Albany Theatre Arts' BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

May O Nays - TUBA ATONEMENT - Drag Daddy Productions 36%

Mandee McKelvey - MY LEFT BOOB - Bard Theatre 20%

Doug Schutte - IT'S (STILL) A WONDERFUL LIFE - Bard Theatre 19%

Jessica Adamson - A CENTURY OF ENTERTAINMENT - CenterStage 13%

Trent Byers - A CENTURY OF ENTERTAINMENT - CenterStage 13%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 44%

Zach Boone and Paul McElroy - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora Productions 17%

Heather Folsom - KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 10%

Tony Lewis - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 9%

Michelle Semrick - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 7%

Heather Paige Folsom - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Zachary Boone - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 3%

Heather Paige Folsom - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Robert Kingery - INDECENT - Bunbury 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Lewis / Gilda Wabbit - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 24%

Olivia Coxon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 23%

Donna Lawrence Downs - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - KY Shakespeare 19%

Mandy Kramer & Jason Cooper - XANADU - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 16%

Sabrina Spalding - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - Bard Theatre 7%

Jaclyn Lyons - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 5%

Mandy Kramer - MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Jaclyn Lyons - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Miller - THE MUSIC MAN - New Albany Theatre Arts 42%

Tony Lewis - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 12%

Zachary Boone - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 9%

Lee Buckholz - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

Valerie Canon - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (Kentucky Center) 7%

William P. Bradford II - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

Jason Roseberry & Max Gosman - BIG FISH - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 6%

Remy Sisk - ONCE - Time Slip Theatre 4%

Tony Lewis - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 3%

Matthew Brennen - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Chelsea Nevil - ALMOST MAINE - New Albany Theatre Arts 41%

Tony Lewis - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 23%

Jim Hesselman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

Corey Music and Nick Potter - HELL'S AWESOME: THE SECOND COMING - Bard Theatre 7%

David Chack - INDECENT - Bunbury Theatre/ShPIel Identity Theatre Project 4%

Sabrina Spalding - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - Bard Theatre 4%

Michael King - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 3%

Megan Massie Ware - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - MeX Theatre 2%

Abby Koenig - [IN] FERTILITY - The MeX 2%

Best Ensemble Performance

THE MUSIC MAN - New Albany Theatre Arts 36%

BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

RENT - Redline Performing Arts 9%

ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag daddy Productions 6%

The Kings Of CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 4%

MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Time Slip Theatre 3%

INDECENT - Bunbury Theatre/ShPIel Identity Theatre Project 3%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 3%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - KY Shakespeare 3%

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 3%

ONCE: THE MUSICAL - TimeSlip 2%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Foolish Production Co. 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Crit Fisher - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 52%

Tony Lewis - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 21%

Alexis Holloway - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 14%

Kota Earnhardt - BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 7%

Lindsay Krupski - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Bradley - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 26%

Scott Bradley - KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 20%

Tim Murner - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Youth Performing Arts School 15%

John Austin Clark - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 14%

David Borman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 13%

John Austin Clark - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora 12%

Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 30%

ANASTASIA - Floyd Central high 13%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 10%

BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 9%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 8%

RENT - Redline Performing Arts 6%

BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 5%

A CHRISTMAS STORY-THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - TimeSlip 3%

ONCE - Time Slip Theatre 1%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 1%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

HELL'S AWESOME: THE SECOND COMING - Bard Theatre 45%

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 42%

OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Alex Dawkins - ANASTASIA - Floyd Central High School 22%

Gilda Wabbit - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 12%

Tyler Bliss - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

Sara King - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Tyler Tate - RENT - Redline 6%

Kirstie Buckley - XANADU - Chicken Coop Theatre Company 6%

Caroline Glazer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Jessica Adamson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora Productions 4%

J R Stuart - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner Playhoyse 3%

Sarah Tonini - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 3%

Ashleigh Skaggs - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 3%

Landon Sholar - BIG FISH - ACT Louisville Productions 3%

Jim Hesselman - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Myranda Thomas - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 3%

Kylie McGuffey - ONCE - Time Slip Theatre 2%

Trent Everett Byers - BIG FISH - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 2%

Brian Bowles - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Timeslip 2%

Erin Jump - BIG FISH - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 2%

Peighton Radlein - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 1%

Mathew Molina - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville theatre 1%

Mary Kate Vanegas - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 0%

Kelley Brady - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Mex (KY Center) 0

Best Performer In A Play

Clark Worden - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 27%

Joey Banigan Jones - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 22%

Robbie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 17%

Brennen Amonett - R&J - KY Shakespeare/Pandora 12%

Corey Music - The Kings Of CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 5%

Doug Schutte - The Kings Of CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 4%

Tim Belton - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 4%

Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 3%

Bunny Dolezal - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 2%

Libby Wahlmeier - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Foolish Production Co. 2%

Jordan Whittaker - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 1%

Mehru Hassan - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 1%

Best Play

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 26%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 21%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 18%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Kentucky Shakespeare 15%

The Kings Of CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 5%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Actors Theatre 4%

RICHARD III - Kentucky Shakespeare 4%

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky Univeristy 3%

[IN]FERTILITY - The MeX 3%

OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Crit Fisher & Amy Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 52%

Patrick Jump & Jason Cooper - MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 16%

Kota Earnhardt - BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 7%

Ron Riall - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Ron Rial - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 6%

Ron Shaw - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky Univeristy 5%

Doug Schutte - The Kings Of CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 4%

Zac Campbell-Hoogendyk - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Crit Fisher - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Albany Theatre Arts 53%

Monroe Fields & Jason Cooper - MISERY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 16%

Aaron Olson and Aram Richard - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Drag Daddy Productions 12%

Kota Earnhardt - BIG FISH - TheatreWorks of southern Indiana 12%

Kevin Havlin - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky Univeristy 4%

Alex Cooper - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Dawkins - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Floyd Central High 28%

Shea Leparoux - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Cami Glauser - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner 8%

Philip Clemons - RENT - Redline performing arts 6%

Kate Holland Ballowe - XANADU - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 6%

Myranda Thomas - HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH - DRAG DADDY PRODUCTIONS 6%

Olivia Duff - HEAD OVER HEELS - Pandora Productions 5%

Cary Wiger - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

May O Nays - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Trent Everett Byers - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

Matthew Brennan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner 4%

Ashleigh Skaggs - LIZZIE - The Mex (KY Center) 3%

Rusty Henle - XANADU - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%

John Payonk - BRIGHT STAR - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

Peighton Radlein - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 2%

Mandi Elkins-Hutchins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Derby Dinner 2%

Julie McGuffey - ONCE: THE MUSICAL - TimeSlip 2%

Katie Willis - ONCE: THE MUSICAL - TimeSlip 0%

Katie Willis - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Time Slip Theatre 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mandi Elkins-Hutchins - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Derby Dinner 27%

Immanuel Guest - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 18%

Scott Goodman - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 13%

Robbie Smith - A VERY SORDID WEDDING - Pandora Productions 11%

Tony Smith - The Kings Of CHRISTMAS - Bard theatre 11%

Patrick Vaughn - INDECENT - Bunbury 6%

Tony Milder - OSSIETZKY: A PEACE PLAY - This Bridge 3%

Meghan Logue - The Kings Of CHRISTMAS - Bard Theatre 3%

Payton Trout - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 3%

Sabrina Mack - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 3%

Barrett Minks - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 1%

Hannah Beaven - NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Northern Kentucky University 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Floyd Central High 48%

JUNIE B. JONES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 16%

ANNIE - Redline 10%

MATILDA JR. - StageOne Family Theatre 8%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Stage One 7%

MATILDA JR - Lincoln Performing Arts School 6%

ALADDIN JUNIOR - TimeSlip 5%

Favorite Local Theatre

Derby Dinner Playhouse 34%

Pandora Productions 19%

TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 11%

Kentucky Shakespeare 9%

Chicken Coop Theatre 7%

Bard Theatre 7%

Timeslip 6%

Northern Kentucky Univeristy 3%

Minds Eye Theatre Company 3%

This Bridge 0%