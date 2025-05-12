Feature: 5 Questions with Jordan Markus of MJ THE MUSICAL at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJ the Musical star Jordan Marcus took time to answer a few questions just for BroadwayWorld. The show is currently playing through Sunday May 11th in Nashville, and will continue to a city near you in it's multi-year national tour.

What is an essential item you need on tour and why?

Well he’s not exactly an “item” but my dog Milo is absolutely an essential for me on tour. I love him, he’s the best part of coming back after a long day at the theater. He keeps me grounded and makes wherever we are feel like a home.

What makes you most excited about playing Nashville?

When it comes to Nashville, I’m most excited about playing a city that embraces live music so heavily. The culture here feels rich in the arts and the audiences so far have reflected that. The energy has been insane!

If you could only listen to one MJ song for the rest of your life, what would it be and why?

This is the most difficult question. I truly can’t pick just one, but I can give you 3! My favorite changes on a daily basis but today I’m gonna go with “Blood on the Dance Floor.” It’s just such a quintessential Michael song to me— the thick layering, the driving beat, it’s one of my warm up songs for the show and it really gets me in the zone. “Human Nature”, because to me this is one of the most beautiful songs ever created by Michael or otherwise. The melodies, the tone, the rhythm, the lyrics, this is truly a perfect song to me. And also “Who Is It”, one of my all time favorite MJ songs. The groove is unmatched, that bassline is so infectious, and his vocals are smooth yet piercing, in true Michael fashion. You can’t help but feel the music and passion through every note. I love it so much!

If you could play any role/sing any song other than your own in the show, what would it be?

If I could sing any other song it’d most definitely be “Can You Feel It,” which is kind of a cop out answer because I have performed it a few times before, back when I was a standby for the role. But, I do really love that song. It’s my favorite moment in the show that I’m not in.

What advice would you give to aspiring performers who want to work professionally?

I have so many answers to this question, but I think the most important ones I’ve learned along my journey so far are to know your strengths, know your weaknesses, and work on those weaknesses until they become your strengths. Additionally, never forget why you love performing. Keeping that in your heart will take you as far as you want to go. I don’t believe people are capable of having dreams or desires that they aren’t able to realize. Those seeds don’t plant themselves, and as performers, they are in us for a reason. In our calling it’s our job to figure out what that reason is and if we’re lucky enough we’ll find many and in my current position as MJ, I’m blessed enough to find a new reason almost everyday. As often said, there’s no one pathway to “success”, but following that love of the game and doing what you’re truly passionate about is key.

MJ THE MUSICAL

Now - May 11th

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

505 Deaderick St.

