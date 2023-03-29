Experience the Best of Broadway with A Grand Night for Singing at NKU

Get ready to experience the best of Broadway at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts with their upcoming production of A Grand Night for Singing! Running from April 14-23, 2023 at the NKU Stauss Theatre, this Tony-nominated musical revue is a fresh take on the beloved works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. A Grand Night for Singing is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

What: A Grand Night for Singing

When: April 14-23, 2023

Where: NKU Stauss Theatre

Tickets: nku.edu/tickets

Conceived by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie, A Grand Night for Singing features an impressive lineup of songs from some of the most popular shows in musical theater history, including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and The Sound of Music. But it's not just the big hits that take center stage. The revue also includes songs from lesser-known works such as Allegro, Me and Juliet, and Pipe Dream, offering a true celebration of the Rodgers & Hammerstein canon.

The cast includes Katherine Sharp, Kelly Messer, Tasha Conzelman, Lawson Smith, and Tre Taylor. The production team features Savanah Kennedy as Stage Manager, Dee Anne Bryll as Choreographer, Ron Shaw as Scenic & Props Designer, Annie Yuan as Costume Designer, Chanelle Dau Pino as Lighting Designer, Kevin Havlin as Sound Designer, and Damon Stevens as Music Director. The show is directed by Ed Cohen & Dee Anne Bryll.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at nku.edu/tickets.