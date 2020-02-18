Derby Dinner Playhouse Present SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the musical SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, opening February 19 and running through March 29, 2020. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit

Put on your boogie shoes for one of the most adored dance stories of all time! This musical adaptation of the popular 1970's film tells the story of a talented, streetwise

kid from Brooklyn who attempts to escape his dead-end life through dancing. The sensational score is packed with chart-breaking Bee Gees hits like "How Deep Is Your Love", "You Should Be Dancing", "Jive Talkin", "Staying Alive", "More Than A Woman", and many more. SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER captures the passion, energy and life-changing moments that have thrilled audiences for over forty years!

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER THE MUSICAL is based on the Paramount film and the story by Nik Cohn. The musical was adapted for the stage by Robert Stigwood in collaboration with Bill Oakes. Derby Dinner's production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley.





