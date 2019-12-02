December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Louisville Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Louisville:
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Greg Collier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 17%
Pete Lay - SPAMALOT - Centerstage 11%
Michael Detmer - Pippin - Acting Against Cancer 10%
Bobby Conte - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 35%
Stephen Christopher Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 32%
Blake Graham - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 23%
Zachary Hebert - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 24%
Michael Drury - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 13%
Shayne Brakefield - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Pandora Productions 9%
Cary Wiger - LOVE SEX AND THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 39%
Jon Huffman - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 24%
Gregory Maupin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 15%
Maren Gosman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 16%
Myranda Thomas - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 14%
Erica Denise - DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 12%
Cami Glauser - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 46%
Harli Cooper - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 25%
Mandi Elkins Hutchins - HOLIDAY INN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 20%
Heidi Caroline Keck - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 23%
Jessica Tanselle - MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS - Pandora Productions 10%
Karole Spangler - TORCH SONG - Pandora Productions 7%
Jennifer Pennington - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 37%
Abigail Bailey Maupin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 31%
Hallie Dizdarevic - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 19%
Heather Paige Folsom - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse 33%
Barb Cullen - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 21%
Zachary Joseph Boone and Paul McElroy - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 19%
Amy Miller - MAMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 24%
Lexie Stites - SEUSSICAL - Scribner MIddle School 24%
Megan Bliss - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 24%
Vickie Hayes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%
Sharon Murray Harrah - HOLIDAY INN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 15%
Donna Lawrence-Downs - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 12%
Karen Merrill - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts 25%
Vicki Hayes - MATILDA - Floyd Central High School 23%
Amy Berry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 19%
Katie Blackerby - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 23%
Amy Miller - MAMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 22%
Robbie Steiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%
Amy Harpenau - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 23%
Georgette Kleier - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 21%
Seth Sheffield - THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 12%
Georgette Kleier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 28%
Alonzo Ramont - DREAMGRLS - Centerstage 19%
REMY SISK - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 17%
Lee Buckholz - SHREK - Derby Dinner Playhouse 49%
Jim Hesselman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Derby Dinner Playhouse 27%
CAMI GLAUSER - THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - STAGE ONE 24%
Jason Roseberry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 25%
Michael J. Drury - HIT THE WALL - Pandora Productions 11%
Jason Cooper - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%
Matt Wallace - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 43%
Steve Bebout - SOMETHING ROTTEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 31%
Amy Attaway - HENRY IV PART 2 - Kentucky Shakespeare 26%
SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 19%
FROZEN JR - StageOne 11%
DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 10%
Kota Earnhardt - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 21%
Jesse AlFord - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 20%
Nick Dent - INTO THE WOODS - Centerstage 19%
Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts 37%
Connor Nevitt - MATILDA - Floyd Central High School 35%
Kota Earnhardt - SEUSSICAL, JR - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 15%
Scott Bradley - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 40%
Hannegan Roseberry - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 21%
JESSICA BULLOCK & JOHN AUSTIN CLARK - PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 18%
Angela Hampton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 27%
Tim Murner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 21%
Gayle King - FROZEN JR - StageOne 17%
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 23%
PIPPIN - ACTING AGAINST CANCER 22%
DREAMGIRLS - Centerstage 22%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 40%
SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 36%
SOMETHING ROTTEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville 13%
SWEENEY TODD - Hayswood Theatre 46%
SISTER ACT - Shelby County Community Theatre 38%
WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Theatre Downstream 17%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana 30%
TORCH SONG - Pandora Productions 11%
THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%
DRACULA - Actors Theatre of Louisville 32%
LOVE SEX AND THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 20%
AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 15%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shelby County Community Theatre 43%
HARVEY - Hayswood Theatre 40%
HE NEEDED KILLIN' - The Theatre Downstream 17%
Chris Bundy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 21%
Karl Anderson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Kentucky Shakespeare 18%
Corie Caudill - MAMMA MIA! - ACTING AGAINT CANCER 15%
Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts 24%
Robbie Steiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 22%
Eric Allgeier - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 20%
Laura Ellis - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare 38%
Kota Earnhardt - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana 38%
Jake Beamer - TEN-TUCKY - The Bard's Town Theatre 8%
Crit Fisher - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts 32%
Jen Groseth - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 27%
Gavin Scott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 23%
Matt Landon - MAMMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 21%
Mateo Sollano - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 18%
Noah Hankins - MATILDA - Floyd Central High School 13%
Troy Jones - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 21%
Emerson Walker - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 16%
Roman Tate - OUR TOWN - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 13%
Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 13%
Caroline Siegrist - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 11%
Annie Weible - LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 11%
Bailey Pierce - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 25%
Shelby Brown - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 20%
Rachel Street - THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 13%
LEGALLY BLONDE - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 24%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School 19%
MAMMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts 13%
RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts 26%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS SCHOOL 23%
THESE SHINING LIVES - Silver Creek High School 13%
