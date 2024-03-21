(mostly)musicals Welcomes Barrett Foa To Their 50th Edition, RAISE A GLASS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



(mostly)musicals is putting on a night to remember! Break out your gold apparel and join the celebration as the eclectic cabaret series presents its 50th show, RAISE A GLASS on Thursday, March 28th at their new venue, The Write-Off Room! This special one-night-only event promises to be a uniquely entertaining evening of music, memories, and merriment.

Join Gregory Nabours and an intoxicating lineup of talent featuring just added special guest Barrett Foa (B'way: AVENUE Q, SPELLING BEE, TV: 12 seasons on NCIS: LA, upcoming "The Residence" on Netflix) in his first appearance with (mostly)musicals. Among the many previously announced talents returning to the show are Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, DREAMGIRLS), Domonique Paton (WICKED), and Eric B. Anthony (HAIRSPRAY), plus favorites Amanda Kruger (Celebration's A NEW BRAIN), Alyssa M. Simmons (Musical Theatre Guild, La Mirada), Caitlin Gallogly (RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), EK Dagenfield (IT: A MUSICAL PARODY), Emily Goglia (Postmodern Jukebox), Kelley Dorney (CTG's THE SECRET GARDEN), Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (EXORCISTIC). They'll be joined by Hannah Abrahim (singer/songwriter) and Sade Ayodele (THE FANTASTICKS at Coachella Valley Rep)... and there may be even more surprises in store!

Since 2014, (mostly)musicals has been a home for creativity, camaraderie, and connection in the Los Angeles theater scene. With RAISE A GLASS, the audience can expect a golden evening of songs about intoxication spanning genres, from classic Broadway to contemporary favorites, performed by a sparkling lineup of artists delivering unforgettable performances. Whether you're a frequent attendee or first timer, you will have a great time! Doors open at 6:30pm for drinks, the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson (THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at the Geffen) follows - come early to sign up!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals are $25/ $35/$50, and are available now at https://mostly-032824.eventbrite.com/ or via www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Please note: ticket holders must be 21 years old and over. A $20 two drink minimum will be collected at the door. The venue is accessible, guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 747-400-4156 X321.

The Write-Off Room is located at 11502 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. Valet parking is available for $8 cash only behind the venue, and limited metered and free street parking is available in the neighborhood. There is no kitchen at The Write-Off Room, but an excellent food truck is available nightly.

Founded in 2014, (mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles. Produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours, mmLA is dedicated to showcasing the talents of both established performers and up-and-coming artists in LA's musical theatre community. With a commitment to celebrating the rich history of musical theater while keeping an eye on the new and notable, (mostly)musicals has become a beloved institution among audiences and artists alike. For updates and news about upcoming shows, join (mostly)musicals' mailing list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com.

Notable performers who have performed with mmLA include Broadway's Allison Luff, April Nixon, Benjamin Schrader, Boise Holmes, Clent Bowers, Deedee Magno Hall, Domonique Paton, Emma Hunton, Eric B. Anthony, Haviland Stillwell, J. Elaine Marcos, Jasmin Richardson, Jason Michael Snow, Jeffrey Polk, Joan Almedilla, Kathy Deitch, Kevin Bailey, Kim Steele, Mary Faber, Michael-Leon Wooley, Misty Cotton, Natalie Wachen, Nayo Wallace, Neil Taffe, Rena Strober, Rhett George, Sharon McNight, Tiana Okoye, and Wendy Rosoff, as well as recording artists and on-screen talent including Angela Parrish, Daniel David Stewart, Gabriel Gonzalez, Garrett Clayton, Iara Nemirovsky, Kristy Hanson, Michael Thomas Grant, Michelle Ortiz, and Zach Villa.