(mostly)musicals Presents 2020 VISION

(mostly)musicals has announced their 35th edition, 2020 VISION! It's a new YEAR, a new DECADE, and they've got a new LOCATION: Rockwell: Table and Stage!

Put on your rose-colored glasses and welcome 2020 on Monday, January 6th with award-winning music director Gregory Nabours at the piano! (mostly)musicals will bring all you've come to expect and more to Rockwell: incredible performances from stars - and stars-in-the-making - party favors, and our open mic afterparty, hosted by Emily Clark. And since it's January, that means it's time to bring back HAPPY music!

2020 VISION will feature performers from Broadway and LA including: Tony nominee Sharon McNight (STARMITES), Amanda Kruger (UMPO series at Rockwell), Bella Hicks (BRONCO BILLY at Skylight), Danny Bernardo (East/West's MAMMA MIA), Domonique Paton (national tour: LES MIS), EK Dagenfield (FORUM at the Garry Marshall), Erron Crawford (Rockwell's IT), Jackbenny, Joan Almedilla (B'way: MISS SAIGON), singer/songwriter Kate Ferber, Omer Shaish (RADIO CITY XMAS SPECTACULAR), Tommy Hobson ("Fresh Beat Band", LA Ovation winner: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'), and Vanessa Reseland (INTO THE WOODS at the Ahmanson) - and keep an EYE out for more announcements coming soon!

And if you enVISION yourself onstage, come to the show and sign up for our open mic afterparty! Get there early to enjoy Rockwell's great food and drinks - something on the menu is sure to catch your EYE!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and available at https://rockwell-la.com/event/mostlymusicals-2020-vision/. Doors open on January 6th at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Rockwell: Table & Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont in Los Feliz. Valet and street parking are available. For more information, visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com, or follow us on FB, YouTube, IG, and Twitter @ /mostlymusicals





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You