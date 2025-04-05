YOUTH THEATRE CONSERVATORY TO PERFORM ORIGINAL PLAYS AT FOUR HIGH SCHOOLS ACROSS L.A.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the flagship program at Unusual Suspects, The Youth Theatre Conservatory is a sequential 4-year education and mentorship program in the theatre arts for high school students. Conservatory pushes young artists beyond their own standards, encourages risks in creativity, and prepares them for professional success. The end of each school year offers an opportunity for these young storytellers to showcase their original and collaborative work.

The staff and teaching artists at Unusual Suspects have expressed immense pride in this year’s performances, “Student artists have risen up to present high-quality intimate stories to share with the community,” said the Director of Community Partnerships, Anisa Hamdan. “Audience members are astounded by the level of artistry and vulnerability in their stories. We hope the community won’t miss this exceptional experience of live theatre.”

Two of these performances have already taken place on March 28 and April 4, but there are still two more chances. On April 9 at Legacy Visual and Performing Arts High School, there will be three different titles performed -- Fowl Playground, Acts of Justice, and Still. Four more titles will be performed on May 1 at John C. Fermont High School. They are The Murder of Sassy Pants, Secrets in a Coffee Cup, The String Theory, and What Love Isn't?

The performances are free and open to the public.

About The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company:

Unusual Suspects Theatre Company (USTC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to mentor, educate, and enrich youth in under-resourced communities through the creation of collaborative Original Theatre. Founded in 1993 as a volunteer-run intervention program, USTC has grown into an award-winning theatre-arts education organization and is recognized as a leader in the fields of youth development, mentorship, and community building. All programs are free-of-charge for participants and are facilitated in K-12 Title I schools, community centers, continuation schools, and juvenile justice facilities with a goal to narrow the arts access gap for thousands of youth in Los Angeles County.

