Write Act Rep to Present Original One-Act Plays With Write Of Spring 2025 At The Brickhouse Theatre

Write Act Repertory will present its annual Write of Spring (2025) Original One-Act Plays Cracking Open Art. A World Premiere collection of 6 original one-act plays written by various Write Act writers for a limited run of performances. Enter a world of Art and all that it encompasses, standing alone and open for interpretation. Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder.

With homages to Write Act Repertory's historical one-act festivals from years past to fresh new works from new voices, there will be plenty to make you think and shed light on a new perspective of what it truly means to live through different art forms.

The show opens May 3 and runs through May 18, 2025. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Advance Tickets are $25 general admission, $30 at the door, $5 Discount for Students/Seniors/Union and all tickets can be purchased online.

The Other Paintings in the Room with the Mona Lisa by Thomas J. Misuraca

The Customs Officer's Beautiful Dream by Susan C. Hunter

Hanami Festival by Rochelle Perry

-INTERMISSION-

Musings by Carla Cackowski

The Eye by Darrin Yalacki

Aftertaste by Mitch Metivier & Jorge A. Pulido

THE OTHER PAINTINGS IN THE ROOM WITH THE MONA LISA

Three of the paintings in the same room with the Mona Lisa are upset that they're ignored by the crowds coming to admire her. Written by Thomas J. Misuraca - Directed by Kyle Blumenthal

THE CUSTOMS OFFICER'S BEAUTIFUL DREAM

In a dream, a struggling artist reunites with his dead muse. Written by Susan C. Hunter - Directed by Darrin Yalacki

HANAMI FESTIVAL

A mother and daughter journey to Japan for the Hanami Festival where they are forever changed by the myth of the cherry blossom trees. Written by Rochelle Perry and Directed by Anne Mesa

MUSINGS

Two smug art fans who think they're better than the other discover they're more similar than they originally thought. Written & Directed by Carla Cackowski

THE EYE

When Aaron visits a piece of art of his on display with his art teacher, he discovers something is amiss.

Written by Darrin Yalacki - Directed by Susan C. Hunter

AFTERTASTE

Inspired by Salvador Dali's The Persistence of Memory, a first date melts into a fiasco.

Written & Directed by Mitch Metivier & Jorge A. Pulido

CALENDAR INFORMATION: Run-time is approximately 85 minutes with intermission.

SHOW: Write of Spring - A collection of 6 one-act tales of Art and what it inspires.

Written by Carla Cackowski, Susan C. Hunter, Mitch Metivier, Thomas J. Misuraca, Rochelle Perry, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki

Directed by Kyle Blumenthal, Carla Cackowski, Susan Eiden, Mitch Metivier, Anne Mesa, Jorge A. Pulido and Darrin Yalacki.

Produced by John Lant, Darrin Yalacki, Susan Eiden and Anne Mesa. Associate Producers Jonathan Harrison and Jorge A. Pulido

CAST: Erika Godwin, Veli Gonzalez, Justin Gubersky, Jude Jones, Gwendolyn Joyce, Lillian Kamm, Jennifer Kenyon, Tony Kim, Adam Kroksh, Gemma Kyle, Paige Laviolette, Jack Lechich, Helena Maggiore, Naledi Miga, Patrick PL Ip, Margo Rowder and Helen Wu

LOCATION:

Write Act Repertory at the Brickhouse Theatre

10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood, CA 91601

(off Vineland Blvd, just north of Camarillo St.)

ADA Compliant. Free street parking in local neighborhoods.

Box office opens 20 minutes prior to curtain.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Opening: 7:30pm Saturday, May 3, 2025

Closing: 2pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

7:30pm Fridays, 7:30pm Saturdays and 2:00pm Sundays

May 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

