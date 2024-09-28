World Premiere of DIVA The Play Opens in November at Zephyr Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



United Stages, a unique platform to share international works on a global scale, is proud to present the World Premiere of DIVA The Play, written and performed by Vivienne Powell. Leah Patterson, an award-winning director will be at the helm. The show opens November 1st – 10th, 2024, at the Zephyr Theatre.

ABOUT DIVA

DIVA is the story of world-renowned Australian opera singer Louisa McCrae reliving her life through the lens of a fractured mind. As she unpacks a suitcase full of memories, she is transported back to powerful moments that shaped her extraordinary life. As her mind starts slipping, can she hold onto the memories long enough to revive her broken heart?

The team features Vivienne Powell – Playwright / Performer; Leah Patterson - Director; Megan Reed – Production Stage Manager; Kim A. Tolman – Production Designer; Kate Bergh – Costume Designer; Felicity Jurd – Dialect Coach; Nova Meza - Sound Designer; Sandra Kuker-Franco – Publicist (SANDRA KUKER PR); and Jacqui Rathner – Front of House Manager.

Performance will be held at The Zephyr Theatre – 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 from November 1 through 10, 2024.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 31st, 2:00pm MATINEE PREVIEW

Friday, November 1st, 8:00pm (OPENING NIGHT)

Saturday, November 2nd, 8:00pm

Sunday, November 3rd, 2:00pm

Sunday, November 3rd, 7:00pm

Friday, November 8th, 8:00pm

Saturday, November 9th, 8:00pm

Sunday, November 10th, 2:00pm

Sunday, November 10th, 7:00pm (CLOSING NIGHT)

TICKETS:

General admission $25.00

https://buytickets.at/na71/1382198 or www.onstage411.com/divatheplay

WEBSITE: www.DIVAtheplay.com

BIOS

VIVIENNE POWELL: (WRITER/ PERFORMER)

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Vivienne holds a Master of Creative Arts (in classical/opera singing) from the University of Newcastle, Australia, and has studied acting at NIDA, Sydney, the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the Ted Brunetti Studio in Los Angeles, and Improv with Bill Applebaum of the Actors Improv Studio, Los Angeles.

Vivienne's background in the performing arts is diverse, having been an opera singer (Opera Australia, PaciSic Opera), concert artist (Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven Societies of Australia & Japan, Symphony of Australia), cabaret performer (solo show Sentimental Journey, Seymour Centre, Sydney), musical theatre performer (Sydney Gilbert & Sullivan Society, Savoy Arts Company), as well actress in television (All Saints, Home & Away, Deadly Women) and film (Ugly Benny, Beautiful Destroyer, Khali the Killer). Vivienne played the lead in the award-winning short film, Song From A Blackbird, which screened in the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

Vivienne played the role of Bertie's Mom in Seasons 1 and 3 of Judd Apatow's Love on NetFlix, the sultry Lilian Fleet in season 8 of Shameless, and in 2023, the role of Old Rhonda in The Last Anniversary, starring Nicole Kidman and Miranda Richardson.

In 2016 Vivienne played the role of Susan in Ruben Guthrie, for the Australian Theatre Company in Los Angeles. For her work in Ruben Guthrie Vivienne received a Broadway World nomination. Later in 2016, Vivienne played the lead role of Bridget in the highly acclaimed Bridget and Iain for the international short play festival, Short and Sweet Hollywood. The production won the Los Angeles City Award and Audience Award for Best Play in the festival.

The play Bridget and Iain was adapted into a screenplay by New Zealand writer Norelle Scott, and the Film Bridget and Iain screened at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as other prestigious international film festivals.

In the 2020 film, Le Miroir, Vivienne played the role of the enigmatic Hungarian opera singer, Madame B. The film won numerous international awards, and Vivienne was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the New York/Long Island Film festival.

The culmination of Vivienne's lifetime of work in the performing arts is her solo theatre play, DIVA, due to make its world premiere at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles in November 2024.

LEAH PATTERSON: (DIRECTOR)

Award-winning Australian director Leah Patterson works in theatre, film, and the voiceover world. She was the first in her family to attend university, attain a passport, and travel.

Leah works as a Dubbing Director and has directed 50+ episodes for English localization. All work is currently on Netflix, including breakout Korean hits Physical 100 and Zombieverse.

In 2021, she was one of eight global filmmakers selected for the Australian Screen Forum's Women in Screen Workshop. She is a Ryan Murphy Half Initiative Episodic Directing Fellow and shadowed Producing-Director David Grossman on Fox's hit show 911 Lone Star. She was named a Top 10 Women In Film To Watch by Diversity In Cannes.

Her film Bridget and Iain was based on the play of the same name by Norelle Scott. Lead Damian Sommerlad won Best Actor at Diversity in Cannes. She previously directed the play and was awarded Best Director of the 60+ play festival, Best Play, the People's Choice Award presented by the City of Los Angeles at the Short+Sweet Festival.

Leah was the Literary Manager for Los Angeles based Australian Theatre Company, curating and producing its popular annual Summer Reading Series.

SANDRA KUKER PR - Publicist (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

An Award-winning Publicist with over four decades of experience has created a client list of diversity and successful campaigns. Film highlight: A World Away (Mark Blanchard). Stage: I'm Not A Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce (Ronnie Marmo, Director Joe Mantegna), Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground (Tony Winner John Rubinstein), Elephant Man, My Child Mothers Of War (an all-star cast), Adventures In The Great Beyond, Voice Lessons (Laurie Metcalf, French Stewart & Maile Flanagan), Write Act Repertory 15+ Production Campaigns, Panic! Productions: Footloose The Musical, plus 8 others. Crimson Square TC/BHP: Outrage + 8 other shows. Utilizing the strength of relationships, social media and traditional PR. www.SandraKukerPR.com

UNITED STAGES

Theatre production company that grew out of Australian Theatre Company. Nate Jones, Founding Artistic Director.

Shakespeare once said “All the world's a stage', yet arts organizations seem to be always linked to a place; a street, a suburb, a city or a nation.

We think it is time for a new kind of arts organization. One that goes beyond borders, so anyone, anywhere, can share their stories to audiences around the world.

Beginning in North America, United Stages is establishing a worldwide network of theatre practitioners, artists and arts organizations, establishing a unique platform to share international works on a global scale. http://www.unitedstages.org/our-team

