World Premiere of CODE PINK Will Be Performed by the Loft Ensemble This Summer

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its first production since the pandemic-related shutdown in March 2020, the world premiere of Code Pink by Adam Chambers & Jana Lee Hamblin (with additional writing by the cast). The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Bahasi Chapman, Nicole Craig, Britt Crisp, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Sydney Jenkins, Matt Monaco, Ignacio Navarro, Bree Pavey, Leesie Pinto, Natasha Ranae Potts, Sarah Siverson, Sarah Sommers, and Vel Stacy. Opening is set for Saturday, July 10, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, August 15 only.



Anything can happen during a 24-hour shift in a hospital maternity ward. The play peeks into the lives of the nurses, doctors, and administrators who work there, and reminds us that every hero has a story, but they don't all have a happy ending.



Said Loft co-artistic directors Adam Chambers and Vel Stacy, "As we welcome audiences back into the theatre, we keep thinking about how Loft has always been about being a supportive community for artists. But in this last year, it's been our community that rallied to keep us uplifted and connected. We are so grateful to not only our family of company members, but also to Nancy and Lisa Bianconi at the NoHo Arts District and our friends at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, for loving Loft through the insanity of the last year. Without their support and advocacy we might not have made it. But we did, and we look forward to exploring, both as a company and as individual artists, theatre from a new perspective guided by all the growth and change that has happened over the last 15 months."



Scenic design for Code Pink is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, and sound design is by Travyz Gatz. Assistant director is Marc Leclerc and the stage managers are Calvin Picou and Gillo Gius. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. The producers for Loft Ensemble are Jennifer Brofer and Bree Pavey.



General admission is pay what you want. The regular performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.