World Premiere of BEHIND THE SIX By Dan Perry Comes To The Loft Ensemble In June

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the world premiere of Behind the Six by Dan Perry. Directed by April Littlejohn, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Lemon Baardsen, Lara Blanco, Nathan Bock, Cassandra Carmona, Abram Connor, Travyz Santos Gatz, John Goodwin, Robert Jolly, Xavier LeFlore, Sean Alan Mazur, Alejandro Mungaray, Mitch Rosander, Matthew Scheel, and Kyle Wallen. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, June 2, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through June 25.



It's 1947 in Hollywood. Nick has arrived on a bus to chase his dream - infiltrating the crime gang that murdered his brother. But he falls in love with a grifter partway through the con. Can Nick trust him or his heart?



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Mitch Rosander and Bree Pavey, and costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias. Fight choreography is by April Littlejohn, fight captain is Ben Anderson, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Rehearsal stage manager is Stephanie Mayer and production stage manager is Ritzi Lanier. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Bree Pavey serves as producer for Loft Ensemble along with associate producers Marc Leclerc and Matt Lorenzo.



Dan Perry is an LA-based writer who works across multiple content platforms. His long list of TV credits includes shows for Netflix, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Disney+, MTV, and AMC (the Emmy-nominated series Intervention: The Heroin Triangle). His other plays include People You Know, The Gatekeepers, Safe House, Kingdom Come, and If It Goes There, which was awarded a special citation from the City of Los Angeles for, "... further adding to the diversity, creativity, and artistic value of the Hollywood neighborhood and City of Los Angeles."



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.