World Premiere TUNE IN by Carlos Lacámara at Theatre of Note

Theatre of NOTE has announced its next production, the world premiere of Tune In, written by Carlos Lacámara and directed by Dana Schwartz.

The show opens on August 1 and runs Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 8pm PST and Sunday 2pm PST through September 7. Tickets can be purchased at the link below, or by going to

theatreofnote.com.

Tune In navigates the political wars of a 1960s academic institution through the point of view of a young woman psychology professor, Sam. Motivated by her complicated relationship with her late mother, Sam must grapple with the embedded misogyny of her university to bring a life-altering psychiatric treatment, LSD, to the public while healing her own childhood wounds.

This play reveals the challenges and struggles of women in the workplace and the barriers

created by traditional institutions. Using creative staging, Tune In opens a window to the 1960s LSD scene in academia and embodies the emblematic '60s spirit of "Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out."

The show stars Julianna Robinson, Scout Gutzmerson, Alina Phelan, Ron Morehouse, Anthony DeCarlo, Brendan Broms, Carl J. Johnson, Evan Marshall, J.T. Melaragno, Alice Dranger, Clifton J. Adams, and Carlos Lacámara.

Scenic and props design are by Dana Schwartz. Lighting and sound design are by Matt Richter. Costume design is by Shaunte Williams. Intimacy direction is by Melissa McNamara. The production is stage managed by Maureen Beld.