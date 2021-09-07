World Premiere Set For Zimmerman & McLaughlin's New Comedy Play HAVE A GOOD ONE

Have A Good One, a new comedy by Stan Zimmerman & Christian McLaughlin will have its World Premiere at the Dorie Theatre/The Complex Hollywood on Theatre Row. The play will run three weekends, October 1 to 17, 2021. Zimmerman will direct Megan Cournoyer, Adrian Gamez, Tom Plumley, and Tanner Stine. Collectively, Stan and Christian have worked on numerous classic TV series, Zimmerman ("Golden Girls", "Roseanne", "Gilmore Girls") and McLaughlin ("Married... With Children", "Desperate Housewives"). The play was a recent semi-finalist with the New Works Festival at the Garry Marshall Theatre.

Have a Good One tells the story of four young people whose lives change when they get jobs at an Abercrombie-type store at a Midwestern mall in 1999. The writers wanted to not only create a new theatre piece for young adults, but also start a discussion about beauty and body image. Zimmerman states, "When I look at old pictures of myself, I think I was kind of cute. At the time, I thought I was hideous and completely unlovable. That got us talking -- Why can't we enjoy the way we look in the present?"

The Dorie Theatre has been home to many Pop-Up Playhouse/Von Huben's Sold Out and critically acclaimed productions, such as Knife to the Heart and Yes, Virginia. The latter was recently acquired by the NY based theatre licensing company, TRWplays. Zimmerman also directed his buzz worthy LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank at the Dorie. That production went on to perform in Beverly Hills and Vancouver, Canada. It's set to return to the Los Angeles area in Spring 2022.

Have a Good One will be directed by Zimmerman and produced by Pop-Up Playhouse and Stefani Nicole Von Huben. It will have a limited run of only 12 performances. It previews Friday October 1, 2021 and opens Saturday October 2. The production will close the evening of October 17. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays @8pm, Sundays @3pm and 7pm. A Talk Back will follow the Sunday October 10 matinee.

Have a Good One will be performed at the Dorie Theatre/The Complex Hollywood - 6474 Santa Monica Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90038.

Running time is 85 minutes. Tickets are $35 general seating/$40 reserved seating, both purchased online. Comps available for members of the press upon request.

For tickets go to: www.brownpapertickets.com OR https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5225289