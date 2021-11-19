Echo's powerful, hilarious world premiere of 'Poor Clare' gets five extra performances.

The world premiere of Poor Clare, Chiara Atik's powerful and very funny modern spin on the medieval story of Saint Clare of Assisi, extends through Dec. 5 at the Echo Theater Company.

Clare is just a regular noblewoman living in 13th century Italy, trying out hairstyles and waiting to get married...until a man named Francis starts ranting in the courtyard. What happens when your eyes are opened to the injustice of the world around you - and you can't look away?



For tickets and more call 310-307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.