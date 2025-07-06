World Premiere ACHILLES IN ARCADIA to Open at Skylight Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Achilles in Arcadia, a orld premiere engagement of a new play, will open at Skylight Theatre, 1816 ½ N. Vermont Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90027. The play was written by Chris Collins, directed by Kiff Scholl, and produced by Frier McCollister for Black Bough Productions.

Previews will be on Friday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. The show opens on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m., through Sunday, September 21. Dark on Labor Day weekend, August 29 through August 31. Admission is $20 on Fridays. $25 on Saturdays and Sundays. Students and seniors $15 (at the door only).

Arcadia is a prosperous community in the San Gabriel Valley. Its population is 59% Asian-American. Achilles in Arcadia is set in a Chinese restaurant. George, a student filmmaker of mixed Chinese and Anglo parentage, has taken over the restaurant to rehearse a scene for a short film he is making for his class project at Pasadena City College. His actors include his younger sister Rose, his ingenue; his Chinese-American girlfriend Lilly; and his Anglo Best Friend Pat.

George and Pat were combat buddies in the Afghanistan conflict, and both have the war wounds to show for it. George's and Rose's mother has died. Their Aunt Amy, a Chinese immigrant, is the executor of her sister's estate and has moved into the family home, a point of contention with George, who sees the house as the seat of generational wealth. When his long-lost father, who abandoned the family a decade earlier, turns up in Arcadia, it throws a wrench into George's plans.

George's student film is actually a blueprint for revenge. A pivotal property of the film is a prop gun. It passes from hand to hand among the players so frequently that it would make Sigmund Freud squeal with sexual delight. Prop guns don't always make for good outcomes. Just ask Alec Baldwin.

Pat compares George to Achilles, the hero of Greek myth. But the narrative abounds with literary allusions from other periods. Will George complete his film? What hidden sins does the family conceal? Who will ultimately control the family homestead? Will George get his revenge?

Chris Collins is the playwright. A native of San Francisco, he received a Master's Degree from the University of Iowa. His previous plays include Ayano, Victorian, Song of St. Tess, Weapons, and Fuchou with Bourbon. His plays explore the psychological stress of trying to reconcile maturity with the dream-ambitions of early life.

Kiff Scholl directs. The recipient of numerous awards, his previous stage directing credits include Ayano, A Mulholland Christmas Carol, La Bete, Moon Over Buffalo, Don Giovanni Tonight, Act a Lady, and many more. He won a Maverick Movie Award as director of the feature film Scream of the Bikini. "Director Kiff Scholl has few peers at keeping us intrigued."---Los Angeles Times. Kiff is also an actor.

Kiff's cast for Achilles in Arcadia includes Krit McClean, Yulia Belyaeva, Timothy Willard, Devyn Kohl, Gloria Tsai, and Jeff LeBeau. Scenic design is by Joyce Hutter, Lighting design by Matt Richter, Sound design by Jerry Buszek, Costume design by Freddie Patrick, and the Production Stage Manager is Connor Moody.

Achilles in Arcadia is a tale of love and revenge. Hell hath no fury like a son scorned.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC