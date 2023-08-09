Wonder of Dinosaurs Unveils Dinos-A-Glow: A Mesmerizing Neon Experience

Immerse yourself in the world of glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs.

Aug. 09, 2023

Wonder of Dinosaurs Unveils Dinos-A-Glow: A Mesmerizing Neon Experience

Already a favorite destination for dinosaur enthusiasts, Wonder of Dinosaurs' new Dinos-A-Glow exhibit promises to immerse visitors in an intriguing world of prehistoric life like never before. Vivid, glow-in-the-dark dinosaur models will cast an enchanting spell, transporting visitors back to pre-historic times and illuminating the fascinating world of these ancient creatures.

Opening to the public, Dinos-A-Glow will be accessible every day during normal business hours. It boasts an impressive collection of over 100 brilliantly designed static and robotic dinosaurs that promise to dazzle young and old alike.

In this immersive, informative exhibit, visitors will be able to appreciate the scale, diversity, and sheer majesty of the dinosaur world, bathed in a mesmerizing neon glow.

But the illumination doesn't stop there. In addition to the radiant dinosaurs, Wonder of Dinosaurs offers a wide variety of interactive and educational activities included with admission. Young visitors can take a wild ride on dino zoomers, bounce to their hearts' content on inflatables, and find their way through a dinosaur maze.

Wonder of Dinosaurs is committed to providing a safe, fun, and educational environment for everyone. The Dinos-A-Glow exhibit is the latest addition to its vast array of exhibits, and we are thrilled to share it with the public. With a continual commitment to education, creativity, and family fun, we can't wait for you to explore and enjoy the Dinos-A-Glow exhibit.

Join us at Wonder of Dinosaurs and step into the glowing prehistoric world of Dinos-A-Glow.

This is an experience you won't want to miss!

About Wonder of Dinosaurs:

Located in Redondo Beach, CA, Wonder of Dinosaurs is the largest dinosaur exhibit on the west coast. It offers a wide array of dinosaur-themed activities and exhibits, with over 100 static and robotic dinosaurs. Open every day, it provides a unique, educational, and fun family experience.

Learn more at: Click Here

Wonder of Dinosaurs(R) - 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278 - Inside South Bay Galleria. (424) 404-0845.




