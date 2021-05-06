Winners Announced For The 2021 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Tonight, nonprofit disability services provider and disability inclusion resource Easterseals Southern California hosted the 2021 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge Awards Ceremony powered by Microsoft Teams, honoring the best of this year's record-breaking applicants to the second "Home Edition" of the annual event.

After receiving 93 submissions from the US and places all across the world including India, The Netherlands, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and more, the films were narrowed down and winners were selected in each of the following categories: Best Film presented by WarnerMedia, Best Director presented by WarnerMedia, Best Editor presented by Adobe, Best Actor presented by IMDbPro, and Awareness Campaign Award presented by ViacomCBS.

The night kicked off with an exciting virtual orange carpet hosted by Sofiya Cheyenne and Nicole Lynn Evans and featuring some of the night's nominee, presenters, and more. During the virtual ceremony, Michelle Buteau (Welcome To Buteaupia), Matthew Jeffers (New Amsterdam), Ryan O'Connell (Special), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place), and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) joined Easterseals Disability Film Challenge founder Nic Novicki for a joyful celebration of this year's incredible filmmakers and storytellers. The evening was filled with heartfelt acceptance speeches as the winners gave special recognition to everyone who made their films possible, especially during these challenging times.

The 2021 Easterseals Disability Film Challenge: Home Edition 2.0 winners are:

Best Awareness Award presented by ViacomCBS:

Couples Therapy - Melanie Rivera Waldman

The Roommates - Jennifer Msumba

So You Wanna Be an Actor - Rachel Handler

WINNER: Social Fitness - Anna Pakman

Best Editor Award presented by Adobe:

Archaic Intergalactic Extraterrestrials - Matthew Placencia

Breaking Cody - Victoria Elena Nones & Nathaniël Siri

WINNER: The Home Office (The Making of Cartoon HQ) - Dani Bowman

SUPERHEROES - Grace Kelly

Best Actor Award presented by IMDbPro:

Breaking Cody - Cody LaScala

Dwarfo-psychosis - Pancho Moler

Extra Special - Andy Arias

WINNER: Nay Nay Too Bomb - Natalie Trevonne

Best Director presented by WarnerMedia:

WINNER: Dwarfo-psychosis - Maria DiDomenico

Extra Special - Luke Terrell

Lights Out and Away We Go - Veerle Ackerstaff

Nay Nay Too Bomb - Marie Alyse Rodriguez

Best Film presented by WarnerMedia:

Breaking Cody - Cody LaScala

WINNER: Dwarfo-psychosis - Emily Pascal

Extra Special - Luke Terrell

Nay Nay Too Bomb - Marie Alyse Rodriguez

Created in 2013 by Nic Novicki and launched in 2014, the challenge gives filmmakers - with and without disabilities - the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms, inviting aspiring storytellers to creatively write, produce, and complete short films. It is a week-long filmmaking contest, open to all, that provides a platform for new voices in the entertainment industry.

Winners of the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge receive invaluable access to entertainment professionals,

opening the door to an industry notoriously difficult to enter, as well as a variety of other priceless gifts to help them achieve their career goals:

$1,500 grants provided by NBCUniversal in addition to participation in an exclusive and customized workshop focused on career development, curated by NBCUniversal executives

Dell Technologies Dell XPS 13-inch 2-in-1 with Intel Evo platform

One-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud - the platform for creating, collaborating, and inspiration consisting of apps, services and community to help you unleash your creativity

One-year membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, including the IMDbPro Discover tool, which empowers members to find people based on a variety of key IMDb data, experience and expertise

The winning films will be highlighted in a video playlist on the homepage of IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities

Screenings at numerous Academy Award-Qualifying festivals, including the Heartland Film Festival, HollyShorts Film Festival, Bentonville Film Festival and NewFilmmakers LA

One year membership to Film Independent

Mentorship meetings with entertainment industry executives and talent

The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge was judged by a wide selection of influential voices within the entertainment industry, who lent their expertise to select the best films this year. They included: Jim LeBrecht (Director, Crip Camp), Lawrence Carter-Long (Film Critic), Nicole Castro (Managing Director, HollyShorts Film Festival), Kat Coiro (Director, She-Hulk, Marry Me) Jenni Gold (Director, CinemAbility: The Art of Inclusion), Brett Greenstein (Greenstein/Daniel Casting), Sheri Linden (The Hollywood Reporter), Marc Malkin (Variety), Jillian Mercado (Model and Actor The L Word: Generation Q), Col Needham (IMDb Founder and CEO), Mark Povanelli (Actor, President, Little People of America), Richard Propes (Film Critic), Gil Robertson (President of the African American Film Critics Association), Lolo Spencer (Actor), Stephanie Thomas (Stylist), Mara Webster (Co-Founder & Head of Programming, In Creative Company), Jennifer Wilson (Nominations Manager, Film Independent), Stacey Wilson Hunt (Entertainment Journalist) and Danny Woodburn (Seinfield, Mirror Mirror).

Stroker will also serve as a mentor for one of this year's winners, along with Gena Desclos (SVP of Post Production, HBO and HBO Max), Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i (Executive Vice President, Entertainment Diversity & Inclusion, West Coast, ViacomCBS), Brett King (VP, Creative Programming, Diversity & Inclusion, Sony Pictures Entertainment), and Emerlynn Lampitoc (Vice President of Inclusion - Talent & Content for NBCUniversal).

Previous Easterseals Disability Film Challenge winners and participants have gone on to achieve great success within the industry, landing roles in major television shows and films including New Amsterdam, Superstore, The Good Doctor, Loudermilk, Marry Me, and Moxie, and earning accolades and grants from prestigious organizations all around the world!

The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge is made possible through generous support from Adobe, Dell Technologies, IMDbPro (a service of IMDb), Intel, Comcast NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sundance Institute, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, and media partner TheWrap.

For more information, visit: https://disabilityfilmchallenge.com/.