Wild Up’s L.A. Composer Series Will Feature Andrew Tholl, Vicki Ray, Marlon Martinez, and Brian Walsh at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wild Up, in partnership with Sierra Madre Playhouse, will continue its L.A. Composer Series with a bold program featuring violinist Andrew Tholl, pianist Vicki Ray, bassist Marlon Martinez, and clarinetist/saxophonist Brian Walsh. Together, these four acclaimed artists will co-create a new concert-length work in real time on stage at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

All four musicians are not only performers but also composers and improvisors. Combining traditional notation with improvisation, they will devise a genre-defying piece that unfolds spontaneously in front of the audience, creating a singular experience that can only be witnessed live.

Tholl is a violinist, composer, and improvisor whose work spans contemporary classical, experimental rock, and multimedia performance. Ray, a Grammy-nominated pianist and founding member of Piano Spheres, has long championed new music and leads the keyboard program at CalArts. Martinez, a protégé of Stanley Clarke and Ron Carter, is a rising bassist and bandleader at the forefront of L.A.’s jazz scene. Walsh, equally at home across musical traditions, has performed with ensembles ranging from The New Century Players to the Vinny Golia Large Ensemble, and leads his own jazz group, the Walsh Set Trio.

Wild Up, founded by Christopher Rountree 15 years ago, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “L.A.’s transformative new music chamber orchestra and collective” for its inventive approach to bringing classical music into the 21st century.

Ticket Information

Wild Up’s L.A. Composer Series concert featuring Andrew Tholl, Vicki Ray, Marlon Martinez, and Brian Walsh will take place Friday, October 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Tickets ($12–$35) are available by phone at 626-355-4318 or online at sierramadreplayhouse.org.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP