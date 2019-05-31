'Welcome To The West' Returns to Citizens Business Bank Arena for 2nd Annual Music Festival

After its sold-out inaugural year, Cabana Life Concerts is revving up for their second annual "Welcome To The West" music festival set for Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on Friday, September 20, 2019, with tickets on sale to the public on June 7, 2019 available at https://thewestfestival.com.

The sophomore year continues to embody the full essence of being on the west coast; it is for the west, by the west, in the west. Last year the event hit capacity after selling 5,500 tickets - a stellar achievement for a first-year festival.

It was just one year ago when Nipsey Hussle headlined the first ever "Welcome To The West" music festival. After his tragic death in early 2019, producers are planning a main stage tribute in his memory stating, "It was truly an honor to have had such an inspirational and socially impactful artist play as our first headliner. We look forward to celebrating Nipsey Hussle's legendary musicianship and remembering his positive influence on others, as the music community and beyond continue in mourning his passing."

"Welcome To The West" exclusively embraces west coast culture and lifestyle. Everything present at the festival is homegrown and strictly related to the west coast-this includes the lineup. Every artist, product and vendor at this festival is from the west coast-it's the only premium, all-inclusive west coast music experience on the market. Ice Cube, Los Angeles resident, will be headlining the event. Other artists on the lineup include: Roddy Rich, Dom Kennedy, Too Short, DJ Quik, King Lil G, and Malaynah, among others.

Cabana Life Concerts has been in operation for 3 years, hosting over 70 shows in that timeframe. Cabana has worked with multiple arenas and nightclubs on both a domestic and international scale. They have worked with the likes of Gucci Mane and Ty Dolla $ign; if they're in hip hop, Cabana Life has worked with them.

From legends past, present, and future, fans can catch them performing LIVE at the 2nd annual "Welcome To The West" Music Festival. It's more than music-it's a brand, a culture, and a lifestyle.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You