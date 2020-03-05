Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Will Present Heidi Ducker Dance in CHANDELIER

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present Heidi Duckler Dance in the world premiere of The Chandelier, a site-specific work directed and choreographed by company Founder/Artistic Director Heidi Duckler that takes the audience on an epic journey that begins on The Wallis' outdoor Promenade Terrace, weaves through the venue's grounds and culminates in the Lovelace Studio Theater. Four performances run Wednesday, April 15 through Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 8:00 pm. The Chandelier is based on a novel of the same title by Brazilian author Clarice Lispector, which was hailed by The New York Times for its "undeniable quantity of genius (and) heart-stopping payoff." Duckler animates the book's interior monologues and devises characters from odd fragments of dialogue to create a moving portrait of a family living amid the ruins of a colonial society. Through layers of imagery, acts of repetition and audience engagement, Duckler explores the contrasting ideas of impermanence and the irrevocable. Los Angeles-based Heidi Ducker Dance is noted for creating ephemeral place-based performances that transform non-traditional spaces. LA Weekly proclaims, "Many choreographers intermittently offer site-specific work in L.A., but when it comes to Heidi Duckler Dance, nobody does it better." Warm attire and comfortable shoes are suggested for audience members.

"Heidi Ducker Dance, a Los Angeles treasure, has helped expand the dance genre with its unique site-specific work," states The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "The unexpected locations in which the company performs become compelling central figures in their work. We are excited that Heidi has set The Chandelier at The Wallis, which will, no doubt, showcase the landmark venue and its grounds as a performance space in a fascinating new light."

Internationally acclaimed Heidi Duckler Dance, founded in 1985 by Duckler, has created memorable and captivating dance experiences in extraordinary locations for over three decades. Building communities and cultivating partnerships through the performing arts, Heidi Duckler Dance produces immersive art experiences in nontraditional places - from laundromats and abandoned warehouses to subway terminals and the Los Angeles Police Academy. The company's performances and outreach programs provide creative learning opportunities in diverse neighborhoods that redefine the relationship between audience and art.

The Wallis' 2019/2020 dance programming features Los Angeles-based companies exclusively, marking the first time a major Southern California performing arts venue has presented an all-local dance line-up during a single season. Dance @ The Wallis is sponsored, in part, by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $50, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Minghella.

DETAILS:

WHAT:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Presents

Heidi Duckler Dance

PROGRAM:

The Chandelier (World Premiere)

A Site-Specific Work

Directed and Choreographed by Heidi Ducker

Performed by Heidi Duckler Dance

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 15, 8:00 pm

Thursday, April 16, 8:00 pm

Friday, April 17, 8:00 pm

Saturday, April 18, 8:00 pm

WHERE:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Lovelace Studio Theater & Promenade Terrace

9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

TICKET PRICES AND INFORMATION:

$50 (price subject to change)

www.thewallis.org/HDD

310.746.4000

Box Office - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You