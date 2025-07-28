Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Mourns The Passing Of Its Namesake Philanthropist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills has released a statement mourning the passing of Wallis Annenberg, the philanthropist whose vision and generosity helped bring the arts center to life. Through the Annenberg Foundation, she contributed more than $75 million to transform the historic 1934 Beverly Hills Post Office into a vibrant cultural destination.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we express our condolences on the passing of Wallis Annenberg,” said Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis. “Wallis believed wholeheartedly in the capacity of the arts to unite people from all walks of life and believed that those connections could bring about meaningful change. In honoring her memory, we commit to continuing her work by championing diverse voices and nurturing the next generation of artists and audiences.”

On April 30, 2025, The Wallis honored Annenberg at The Wallis Delivers: An Evening to Benefit Wildfire Recovery, a fundraiser that raised more than $1.3 million for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Annenberg had also personally supported wildfire relief efforts.

“As we mourn her passing, we celebrate a life defined by extraordinary generosity, bold vision, and an unwavering belief in the power of the arts to inspire and transform,” said Board Chair Daphna Nazarian. “Her legacy lives on in the communities she uplifted, the values she lived by, and the countless lives she touched.”

Since opening in 2013, The Wallis has presented nearly 500 performances and built a reputation for its eclectic programming and world-class facilities. The venue includes the 500-seat Bram Goldsmith Theater, the Lovelace Studio Theater, and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education.