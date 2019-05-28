WHAT AM I EVEN DOING? Premieres At Hollywood Fringe!

For years, Kelly Coughlin has been trying to figure out what she wants to be when she grows up. As she's, well, grown up and gotten older, she's realized that she's not alone. In fact, most people she knows, of all ages, deal with this particular question of the heart and soul. And she's learned that talking about it can not only unite those who are struggling with life's purpose, it can also be extremely cathartic...and funny!

As such, Coughlin is proud to present her world premiere solo show What Am I Even Doing? playing this June at studio/stage as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

What Am I Even Doing? is a solo show written and performed by Coughlin that is a confessional about your average existential crisis. Who hasn't wondered 'what am I doing with my life?' 'who am I?' or 'what now?' Full of ups and downs, this comedic performance is relatable and heartfelt, taking patrons on a touching journey through figuring out adulthood and a life purpose that feels just out of our grasp. It will also examine some of the more "interesting" choices Coughlin has made along the way. And if you haven't questioned your life choices, what are you even doing?

"This show taps into that all-too-common thought we have in this generation: what am I doing with my life and is this right?," Coughlin said. "Am I happy? Could I be happy? I would be happy if I was doing...this. I think this is a very common thought, and I hear people saying this all the time, so I wanted to live it out on stage."

Coughlin is a Hollywood Fringe veteran, appearing last year in The High Captain and Live From The Hobgoblin, It's Hank. An actor/writer/director and an experienced improv artist, Coughlin is currently working on her Master's Degree in Text and Performance at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. What Am I Even Doing? is also serving as Coughlin's dissertation. With her improv experience and student/teacher background, Coughlin isn't offering up the typical solo show fare. She has jumped fully into her dream of working in professional theatre and creating theatre...and she's thrilled to Take That next step at Fringe.

She's also eager to share this work with others who might be in the same boat.

"I hope they get some sense of themselves in the show," she said. "I hope that people will have seen a bit of themselves on stage, and been able to watch it from the outside. That way, we can all relate to each other, realize we're not alone, and that we're all going to be okay. We are enough."

For Tickets And More Information: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5642





