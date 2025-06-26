WE WILL ROCK YOU Comes to the Sontag Greek Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ophelia’s Jump Productions will present their annual Midsummer Festival co-sponsored by Pomona College, with WE WILL ROCK YOU, the musical by QUEEN and Ben Elton. Directed and choreographed by Michelle Elkin, WE WILL ROCK YOU runs from July 10 through July 20, 2025 at the Sontag Greek Theatre, the historic outdoor venue located on the grounds of Pomona College in Claremont.

Prior to each performance, the venue will open early to accommodate picnickers. Concessions including craft beer, wine and snacks will be available. There will also be a nightly pre-show music performance featuring local bands and performers.

Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and many more, WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world. In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, WE WILL ROCK YOU is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

An annual event in Claremont, The Ophelia’s Jump Midsummer Festival presents award-winning productions under the stars in a beautiful outdoor setting. Arrive early and enjoy the musical performance beginning at 7:00pm before settling in for an evening of theater. Local restaurants and businesses will be offering selected take-out options to enjoy prior to all performances.

This year, no ground level seating will be available. Bench seating surrounding the stage is plentiful and provides an interactive seating arrangement with the performers. We recommend bringing a cushion or “stadium seats” for added comfort. Stadium seats are available for rent based on availability.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...