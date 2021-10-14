WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at the Rose Center Theater

A world premiere stage adaptation based on the 2014 hit musical film, Waiting In The Wings: The Musical is set to play at the Rose Center Theater November 5-14, 2021.

Waiting In The Wings: The Musical follows two entertainers destined for the big time, who are mismatched in a casting office from two very different online contests. Tony, a stripper from New York, is accidentally cast in an Off-Broadway musical and needs to trade in his tear-away trunks for tap shoes and tights; and Anthony, a naive musical theatre enthusiast from Montana, needs to decide if he can strip all the way down just to stay in town. Hilarity ensues as they realize that to "make it"; they're going to have to learn some new tricks.

The original cast of the World Premiere will be lead by Jeffrey A. Johns as ANTHONY, Johnny Fletcher as TONY, Abby Carlson as RITA, and Ray Tezanos as LEE. The rest of the cast is rounded out with Stephanie Bull as DELORES (2nd weekend), Daisey Tye as DELORES (1st weekend), Dyan Hobday-Smith as ETHEL (1st weekend), Karen Rymar as ETHEL (2nd weekend), Mary Murphy-Nelson as TONY'S MOM, Tyler Stouffer as KELSEY, Chris Caputo as BOB, Garrett Brown as TREVOR, Trevin Stephenson as PETER, Kristin Daniels as GINA, Chris Fine as MICHAEL, Mark Wickham as DARYL, Yannis Pazianas as BEAU, Mikey Isreal as BRIAN, Kristin Henry as NUN/SHELIA/ENSEMBLE, Daniel Byrne as CABARET SOLISIT/ENSEMBLE, Michael Aguirre as PHANTOM/ENSEMBLE, Andrew Soto as WILL/ENSEMBLE, Sarah Villacarillo as MARY LOU/ENSEMBLE, ENSEMBLE: Holly Griffin, Rylie Herbel, Luis Negron, Ashley Stewart, Taylor Windle

JJ Spotlight Productions and Rose Center Theater proudly presents

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL

Performance Details:

Location:

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances:

*Friday November 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM

*Saturday November 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM

**Sunday November 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM

*Friday November 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM

*Saturday November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM

**Sunday November 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM

*Friday and Saturday night performances contain brief rear nudity

**Sunday performances do not contain any nudity

Tickets:

$22 - $25

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.