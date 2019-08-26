Vs. Theatre Company Extends TRUE WEST Through Sept. 28

Vs. Theatre Company announces that its critically acclaimed production of Sam Shepard's masterpiece TRUE WEST, directed by Scott Cummins (Killer Joe, Bug) is EXTENDING through SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 at Vs. Theatre, 5453 W. Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Lee and Austin are two estranged brothers who reunite at their mother's empty house in suburban California. Sparks fly and passions rage in this American classic from one of our greatest playwrights.

The Cast of TRUE WEST features: Johnny Clark, Carole Goldman, Andrew Hawkes and David Starzyk.

TRUE WEST has assembled an award-winning design team; Scenic Design by Danny Cistone, Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel, Costume Design by Gelareh Khalioun, Sound Design by Lindsay Jones, Violence Design by Ned Mochel, Samantha Ramsey is the Production Stage Manager.

Performances are Fridays & Saturday at 8pm. There will be no late seating.

All tickets are $20.00 (General Seating). To purchase tickets, vstruewest.brownpapertickets.com or for more information, please visit www.vstheatre.org.





