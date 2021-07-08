Vogue Multicultural Museum In Hollywood Set To Open This Fall

The Vogue Multicultural Museum (VMMLA) will open its doors in the heart of Hollywood, California elevating the offerings of the world-renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame to include world-class art exhibitions and exclusive debuts featuring collections appealing to both art aficionados as well as fans of pop culture.

When searching for a home for an exhibition space. Mexican producer and visionary Diego González was immediately drawn to this historic 1935 movie house which served as the location of countless Hollywood film premieres and also served as a backdrop in countless blockbuster films throughout the decades.

Due to its prime location on the Historic Walk of Fame (6675 Hollywood Blvd.), the Vogue Multicultural Museum is expected to be visited not only by the constant stream of foot traffic on the legendary walk but also by drawing fans from near and far to experience the blockbuster exhibitions. Adding to the multicultural appeal, the museum is steps away from the Egyptian and Chinese Theaters and neighbors the historic Musso and Frank's.

Acquiring the venue prior to Covid lockdowns, the space is nearing the finish line in its transformation into a world-class 12,000+ square foot exhibition space. The Vogue Multicultural Museum will officially open its doors this Fall (2021) with The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, the critically acclaimed major retrospective from one of the most legendary, award-winning, and iconic bands in rock history and the world. Spanning five decades of the band's extraordinary career, it is a multisensory audio-visual journey of art, design, music, sound technology, and live concert footage with nearly 350 artifacts on display, including never-before-seen hand-written lyrics and letters, original artwork, stage props, and instruments. A must-see for music and art lovers of any genre and age!

"The Vogue Multicultural Museum will be a space devoted to creating unique cultural events, and our mission is to become an important place in the city, and have the venue be recognized for its innovative, never-before-seen, quality exhibitions," says Diego González. Following The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, Gonzalez' next epic presentation for the Vogue will be "Wonderland" the first-ever large-scale immersive exhibition celebrating the timeless stories of Lewis Carroll, and later followed with the extensive original artwork collection of H.R Giger, the Academy Award-winning artistic creator of Alien and a visionary father of bio-mechanic art.