Video: Lizzo and Max Martin Attend Opening Night of & JULIET in Los Angeles

Max Martin welcomed Lizzo, the four-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, to Opening Night of & Juliet on Friday, August 15 at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Martin and Lizzo met and posed for a photo with the company on stage after the show, which was performed before a packed house. See photos here!

Center Theatre Group officially opened & Juliet in Los Angeles after beginning performances earlier this week on August 13 at the Ahmanson Theatre where it will run through September 7.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.