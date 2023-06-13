Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre

Get a first look at the cast in action!

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On World Premiere Of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center The Photo 3 Reviews: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum Photo 4 Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & Mccoy Rigby Entertainment is currently presenting the final show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice

Get a first look at the cast in action!

The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre.  JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a tuneful reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors.  This sensational musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door To Me,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”  The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

The Cast of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will feature Chris McCarrell as “Joseph,” Kelli Rabke as “Narrator,” Daniel Dawson as “Pharaoh/ Levi,” Peter Allen Vogt as “Potiphar/Jacob,” Ellie Barrett as “Mrs. Potiphar/Wife,” James Everts as “Isaachar,” Josh Grisetti as “Simeon,” Juan Guillen as “Dan,” Ceron Jones as “Judah,” Kurt Kemper as “Gad,” Edgar Lopez as “Naphtali,” Rorey Michelangelo as “Zebulun,” Dino Nicandros as “Reuben,” Marcus Phillips as “Benjamin,” and Brandon Keith Rogers as “Asher.”  The “Wives” will be played by (in alphabetical order); Bernadette Bentley, Johnisa Breault, Jasiana Caraballo, Lauren Decierdo, Andrea Dobbins, Ashley Evangeline, Marie Gutierrez, Callula Sawyer, Rianny Vasquez, and Bridget Whitman.  Understudies are Anyssa Navarro and Thomas Whitcomb.  Additionally, there will be a full “Children’s Choir” as part of this production.

Tickets range from $19 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website Click Here or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.  Group and military discounts are available.  $14 Student Tickets are available.  Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.       




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE is Coming to The La Habra Depot Theatre Photo
TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE is Coming to The La Habra Depot Theatre

RimoVision Group, a nonprofit Theatre company, will unveil the world-premiere of their original Sci-Fi Comedy, 'Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible.' The production will take place at the La Habra Depot theatre, also known as The Phantom Projects Theatre.

2
Center Theatre Group Selects CTG Leadership Circle Cohort 2023 Photo
Center Theatre Group Selects CTG Leadership Circle Cohort 2023

Center Theatre Group is continuing its mission to uplift, celebrate, and support early- and mid-career staff members at Los Angeles’ largest theatre company by selecting its newest cohort of employees who identify as BIPOC, as well as individuals from intersectional and marginalized identities.

3
Festival of Arts Brings Art, Music, and More to Laguna Beach Photo
Festival of Arts Brings Art, Music, and More to Laguna Beach

This summer the world-renowned Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open its doors from July 5 to September 1, 2023 welcoming hundreds of patrons to relish in one of the nation’s top fine art festivals. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5 and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

4
RENT Comes to the Chance Theater in July Photo
RENT Comes to the Chance Theater in July

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company,  has announced the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Rent” as the fourth show in its 25th Anniversary Season.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Photos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill PlayhousePhotos & Video: See Zachary Noah Piser, Olivia Lux & More in RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony AwardsVideo: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyVideo: Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume DesignVideo: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design

Videos

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
Theatron Productions (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Pacific Resident Theatre (4/29-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odyssey: Race and Racism
The Broadwater (6/11-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You