Video: Center Theatre Group Presents MATTHEW BOURNE'S ROMEO AND JULIET

On stage January 28 through February 25, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Get a first look at Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet as the production begins performances at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre.

"Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet" gives Shakespeare’s timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

A masterful re-telling of an ageless tale of teenage discovery and the madness of first love, Romeo and Juliet garnered universal critical acclaim when it premiered in 2019, and now returns to the New Adventures repertoire alongside the very best of Bourne’s world renowned dance theatre productions.

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with the New Adventures Artistic team; Etta Murfitt (Associate Artistic Director), Lez Brotherston (Set and Costume design), Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Paul Groothuis (Sound Design) and Arielle Smith (Associate Choreographer) with Terry Davies’ thrillingly fresh orchestrations of Prokofiev’s dynamic score.







