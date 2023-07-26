Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep

Performances end July 30.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Watch as Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel shares the incredible journey his show, Out of Character, took to make it from the Ground Floor to Berkeley Rep’s stage. This show must end July 30, so be sure to buy your tickets now before it’s too late!

The production is Written and Performed by Ari’el Stachel, and Directed by Tony Taccone World.

A tour de force comedy about what it means to belong in America. Before he won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (The Band’s Visit), Ari’el Stachel grew up in Berkeley, an Israeli American of Yemeni Jewish descent. Then came 9/11. Desperate to avoid taunts and threats at school, Ari hides his Middle Eastern background – setting off a years-long journey of trying on different identities, code switching, and navigating debilitating anxiety.

Now a successful stage and screen actor, Ari comes home to Berkeley and joins with former artistic director Tony Taccone to tell his story in his new solo show. Out of Character explores the intersections of race, mental health, and survival in a way that’s raw, authentic, and entertaining. Out of Character was developed in The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep’s Center for the Creation and Development of New Work. 







