The concert will feature Sondheim's most beloved songs, including "Losing My Mind," "Send in the Clowns," and more.

Sep. 21, 2022  

Victoria Gordon to Present 935 DAYS LATER: A JOURNEY WITH STEPHEN SONDHEIM At The Pico Playhouse in October

After 935 days performing virtual cabarets, LA's premier young cabaret artist, Victoria Gordon, returns to the stage at the Pico Playhouse.

On March 22, 2020, Victoria Gordon was supposed to perform a 90th birthday salute to her all-time favorite composer, Stephen Sondheim.

As you can probably guess, the show did NOT go on.

But Victoria re-tooled, reworked, and became a virtual cabaret sensation, reaching audiences far beyond the LA area as she performed more than 100 online shows.

935 DAYS LATER: A JOURNEY WITH STEPHEN SONDHEIM is a reflection on musical theater, the life and work of the late, great Stephen Sondheim, and being alive in extremely uncertain times.

This one night only performance at the Pico Playhouse on October 13 features some of Sondheim's most beloved songs, including "Losing My Mind," "Send in the Clowns," and "Children Will Listen" alongside some of his hidden gems. With a live band and one of Sondheim's foremost young interpreters at the microphone, this is an evening not to be missed!

935 Days Later: A Journey With Stephen Sondheim plays at the Pico Playhouse (10508 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, 90064) on October 13 at 7 PM. Ticket prices begin at $10. They are available for purchase here. Please note that, as of press time, the Pico Playhouse requires proof of vaccination and masks for all patrons.

Victoria Gordon, a Los Angeles native and a two-time BroadwayWorld Award Nominee for Outstanding Cabaret Performance, is an actress, singer, writer, and producer. Her work includes the 2021 miniseries Pilot Season, the film I Might Be Famous, and performances at all of LA's major music venues. Victoria, nicknamed "the Queen of Classic Showtunes," remains the youngest-ever solo singer at Walt Disney Concert Hall.


