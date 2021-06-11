VIDEO: Sneak Peek at LA Opera's SIGNATURE RECITALS

LA Opera is now streaming is Signature Recitals program! Five programs. Five recitals. Five of opera's brightest stars.

Experience the outstanding voices of Russell Thomas, Susan Graham, Christine Goerke, Julia Bullock and J'Nai Bridges all from the comfort of your own home, now to July 1 only!

Check out a preview below!

The new Signature Recital Series gives you exclusive access to astounding performances in intimate performances-filmed in stunning venues across the country and in Europe-streamed directly to your home screen.

Watch all five recitals for just $45. LA Opera subscribers get discounted access to the complete series for just $30. Get access at: LAOpera.org/Signature.