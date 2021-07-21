VIDEO: See the First Six Minutes of URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Virtual Production
URINETOWN The Musical features an incredibly talented and diverse cast from across the entire country.
MSD Productions, who previously brought you the smash hit virtual production of Spring Awakening, bring you a brand new virtual musical experience! URINETOWN THE MUSICAL will stream for free August 1, 2021!
Watch the first 6 minutes of URINETOWN The Musical now!
The cast includes Kennen Butler (Songs For A New World, The Who's Tommy), Kevin Carranza (Sweeney Todd- Sweeney Todd, Collins- RENT), Ethan Daniel Corbett (Nico in the film 'BLOOD' Cannes Film Festival), Lisa Dyson (Upcoming Mamma Mia for 5 Star Theatricals) Grant Hodges (Hans/Kristoff Swing - Frozen DCA), Erech Holder-Hetmeyer (Essential Voices USA w/ The Muppets- Carnegie Hall, Leading Player - Pippin, Rockaway Theatre Company), Katie McConaughy (How The Grinch Stole Christmas national tour), Kelly Lester (Fräulein Schneider- CABARET, HALSTON - Netflix), Loren Lester (The Band's Visit National Tour, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Nathan Mohebbi (Bluff City Law- NBC, I Run Hot- Peacock), Ashley Arlene Nelson (Jo- Little Women The Musical, Chance Theater, Bonnie- Bonnie & Clyde, Costa Mesa Playhouse), Monika Pena (Lizzie Borden- Lizzie The Musical, Chance Theater, Aldonza- Man of La Mancha, Candlelight Pavilion), Greg Ramsey (Ozzie- On the Town, NCT Theatre, Woof- Hair, Secret Theatre), Garrett Russell (Zaza/Albin- La Cage Aux Folles, Mike Dillard- Working The Musical), Ashley Marie Samudio (Maria- West Side Story, MTW/McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Wendy- Peter Pan, K.S.A Tour with McCoy Rigby Entertainment), Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan (Tybalt- Romeo and Juliet, Classical Actors Ensemble), Chao- Flower Drum Song, Theatre Mu/Park Square).
Learn more about Urinetown streaming August 1, 2021.