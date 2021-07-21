VIDEO: See the First Six Minutes of URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Virtual Production

MSD Productions, who previously brought you the smash hit virtual production of Spring Awakening, bring you a brand new virtual musical experience! URINETOWN THE MUSICAL will stream for free August 1, 2021!

Watch the first 6 minutes of URINETOWN The Musical now!

URINETOWN The Musical features an incredibly talented and diverse cast from across the entire country.

The cast includes Kennen Butler (Songs For A New World, The Who's Tommy), Kevin Carranza (Sweeney Todd- Sweeney Todd, Collins- RENT), Ethan Daniel Corbett (Nico in the film 'BLOOD' Cannes Film Festival), Lisa Dyson (Upcoming Mamma Mia for 5 Star Theatricals) Grant Hodges (Hans/Kristoff Swing - Frozen DCA), Erech Holder-Hetmeyer (Essential Voices USA w/ The Muppets- Carnegie Hall, Leading Player - Pippin, Rockaway Theatre Company), Katie McConaughy (How The Grinch Stole Christmas national tour), Kelly Lester (Fräulein Schneider- CABARET, HALSTON - Netflix), Loren Lester (The Band's Visit National Tour, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Nathan Mohebbi (Bluff City Law- NBC, I Run Hot- Peacock), Ashley Arlene Nelson (Jo- Little Women The Musical, Chance Theater, Bonnie- Bonnie & Clyde, Costa Mesa Playhouse), Monika Pena (Lizzie Borden- Lizzie The Musical, Chance Theater, Aldonza- Man of La Mancha, Candlelight Pavilion), Greg Ramsey (Ozzie- On the Town, NCT Theatre, Woof- Hair, Secret Theatre), Garrett Russell (Zaza/Albin- La Cage Aux Folles, Mike Dillard- Working The Musical), Ashley Marie Samudio (Maria- West Side Story, MTW/McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Wendy- Peter Pan, K.S.A Tour with McCoy Rigby Entertainment), Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan (Tybalt- Romeo and Juliet, Classical Actors Ensemble), Chao- Flower Drum Song, Theatre Mu/Park Square).

Learn more about Urinetown streaming August 1, 2021.