VIDEO: RENT On Smule Previews 'Seasons Of Love'

RENT on Smule will premiere this Saturday, August 8th at 9pm ET.

RENT on Smule is previewing a performance of "Seasons of Love"! RENT is now being recreated in its entirety by a global cast on the popular singing app Smule.

Watch Seasons of Love below:

Following a live viewing party of the entire act this Saturday, August 8th at 9pm ET, RENT on Smule will post the performance, completing Act 2 for all to enjoy.

RENT on Smule is the first complete Broadway production to debut on the popular app. In a time of limited debuts, this new offering represents a unique entertainment attraction, and a New Medium for creators in our challenging time of social distancing. Anyone can follow along and watch the show in progress as all musical numbers are released in reverse for chronological display of the final show on Smule and social media. The production is set to be published in full by December 24th.

