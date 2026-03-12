SMITTEN: Lars Toler's New Psychological Horror Debuts at Hudson Theater

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Smitten is a new one act psychological horror written and directed by Lars Toler as part of this year's Joy Who Lived festival. The Joy Who Lived festival is a comedy + theater festival by trans + gender non-conforming artists.

Smitten is designed to make you question your reality. Our protagonist, Dolly (Selene Nicholson), is a young, small town waitress at the Coffee Cup Cafe. She finds herself the target of a stalker after receiving anonymous letters and mysterious polaroids. Throughout the show, we come to find out Dolly has battled with generational mental illness her entire life, causing those close to her - her boss, Marlene (Dezi Bobbi), and best friend, Margot (Amelia Priestley) - to become wary, even skeptical of the ongoing threats. Now we - and Dolly - must decipher what is real and what is not.

The cast is made up of Selene Nicholson (Dolly), Victoria "Vix" Martins (Them), Dezi Bobbi (Marlene), Amelia Priestley (Margot), Finn Holmgren (Oliver), as well as Vy Pham, Jordan Gelotte, Esther Navarro, Alleyne Fisher, Akhila Bordag, Sajah Francesca, Andrea Agredano, and Solace rounding out the ensemble.

You can see Smitten ONE NIGHT ONLY at the Hudson Theater in Los Angeles. Doors open at 9, show at 9:30. Streaming tickets are also available.