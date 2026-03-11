DIAVOLO Will Present ESCAPE in Los Angeles Arts District Studio

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Since 1992, DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion has been pushing the boundaries of dance, movement, and storytelling for audiences around the globe. From spellbinding appearances on NBC's “America's Got Talent,” to the opening of the “66th Annual GRAMMY Awards” with Dua Lipa and countless sold-out shows in more than 250 cities and 14 countries, more than100 million people have witnessed the bold, gravity-defying signature work of DIAVOLO.

As Founder and Creative Director Jacques Heim, choreographer of Cirque du Soleil's long running Las Vegas production KÀ and creative director of the 16th Asian Games Opening Ceremony, continues his mission to explore the relationship between the human body and its environment. And now, he has something much more intimate in mind for audiences, with the return of his newest work ESCAPE for a limited 35 performance engagement, March 28 to June 14, 2026, which returns after a two month run in fall 2025.



This 70-minute piece explores the conditions of the human struggle to break free from a chaotic world -- featuring a company of 22 artists testing themselves against a variety of DIAVOLO's most famous custom-made architectural structures.



Each structure evokes a story unique to its design as ESCAPE examines themes of danger, survival, resiliency, and community – tapping into the visceral and vulnerable emotions that fuel us all. With resiliency and collaboration, the artists escape from their ordinary lives into a surreal landscape of infinite possibilities.



At each performance of ESCAPE - only 90 people are seated inside L'ESPACE DIAVOLO, (616 Moulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031), the company's black box performance space in the Arts District, experiencing the action from only 5 feet away. It's truly a unique way to encounter the company's powerful feats of sheer beauty, athleticism, and ESCAPE's high-octane narrative built from DIAVOLO's nearly 35 years as a major Los Angeles dance company. This powerful performance is propelled by popular music spanning multiple decades and genres, including pop, EDM and rock, from the 1970's to today.

Heim's vision for breaking down the barriers for audiences also includes pre-show and post-show interactive opportunities for people to experience movement with the architecture pieces as well. Guests are guided by members of the DIAVOLO company to be part of the action by riding the structures featured in the show.

“I want you to be part of an event, part of something you've never seen or felt before. To break boundaries, with ESCAPE, we're breaking down the boundary between artist and audience,” explains Heim. “You should see the sweat, The Bruises, the blood, and even the mistakes – all that goes into the Company's confluence in this exciting choreography.”