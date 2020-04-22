VIDEO: Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Releases World Premiere Virtual Performance Of Frank Ticheli's Earth Song

As people across the globe join together to express their love and concern for our planet on Earth Day, members of Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, led by Music Director & Conductor, Ernest H. Harrison, have created a virtual performance of EARTH SONG, by renowned USC composer, Dr. Frank Ticheli. This work was to have had its Men's Chorus world premiere at GMCLA's spring concerts April 4-5 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. View the video below!

Lou Spisto, GMCLA's Executive Director & Producer commented, "We are so grateful to the nearly 100 GMCLA members who performed in their homes and to those members who led this effort: Project Producer, Dave O'Brien; Audio Producer, Lucio Maramba; Video Editor / VFX Artist, Javier Descalzo; and additional editorial by Bernie Espinosa." Spisto continued, "I particularly want to thank my dear friend of thirty years, Frank Ticheli, for generously allowing us to share EARTH SONG with the public in this special way. We can't wait to perform it with an audience and have Frank with us for the live world premiere, but we think this effort is pretty wonderful and we hope we have made him proud."

GMCLA created this entire special project solely during the stay-at-home order currently in effect in Los Angeles County as a way to do something for their family of subscribers, audience members, the young people they serve in schools each year, and people everywhere. In performing a song that highlights the need to heal the planet on this special day, the Chorus also hopes to help heal people with the power of music during this difficult time.





