VIDEO: FOREVER PLAID Alumni Sing 'Never Met a Man I Didn't Like' in the Valley Villagers Virtual Choir

The Valley Villagers Virtual Choir, headed up by musical director Jeff Rizzo and producer/director Eric Andrist, have gathered together 70+ performers for their latest virtual choir video.

"Never Met A Man I Didn't Like" is the seventh video the group has produced since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.

The video includes Stan Chandler, David Engel, and Larry Raben, who appeared in the original New York production of "Forever Plaid" (among dozens of other productions around the world), and Daniel Reichard who appeared in the movie version with them.

The song, arranged for the choir by Jeff Rizzo, with music by Cy Coleman and music and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, is from the 1991 Broadway Musical, "The Will Rogers Follies," which won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The "Plaid" version of the video is a tribute to both that show as well as the hit 1989 "Forever Plaid" musical by Stuart Ross.

Ironically, both "The Will Rogers Follies" and "Forever Plaid" are about characters that died tragically and then appear in their respective musicals.

In June of 1930, Rogers spoke the prophetic words that have since become his most famous: "When I die, my epitaph or whatever you call those signs on gravestones is going to read: 'I joked about every prominent man of my time, but I never met a man I didn't like.' I am so proud that I can hardly wait to die so it can be carved. And when you come to my grave you will find me sitting there proudly reading it.″

Rogers died just 5 years later in an airplane crash with fellow Oklahoman, Wiley Post, just off the coast of Alaska.

The virtual videos are directed and edited by the group's founder, Eric Andrist.

The cast of the "Plaid" version includes Roger Befeler, Adolpho Blaire, Jonathan Brody, James Campbell, Stan Chandler, Leo Daignault, Scott Dreier, David Engel, Don Farrell, Richie Ferris, John-Michael Flate, Drew Geraci, Phil Gold, David Humphrey, Gregory Jbara, Nick Locilento, Kevin McMahon, Craig A. Meyer, George Miserlis, Rodney Peck, Larry Raben, Bobby Randle, Daniel Reichard, Justin Robertson, Richard Roland, Kurtis Simmons, Clif Thorn, Nick Tubbs. Joining Rizzo on the music team are Morgan Hollingsworth of the band Satin Nickel, and L.A. musicians Tom Griep on harmonica, Christian Hogan on drums and Dale Jennings on bass.

You can see all of the group's virtual videos at www.vvchoir.org/virtualvideos.