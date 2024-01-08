VIDEO: Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film

MYSTIC PIZZA will begin previews on Friday, January 19.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 1 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Watch as the cast of MYSTIC PIZZA talks about their connections to the original film before the production begins previews on Friday, January 19. The show runs through February 11, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

A new musical you’ll love at first slice!  Based on the classic 1988 Julia Roberts rom-com, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint.  The infectious score features mega-hits of the ’80s and ’90s, from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “Addicted to Love,” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Take My Breath Away,” and many, many more! 

The Cast of MYSTIC PIZZA features: Gianna Yanelli as “Josephina (JoJo) Barboza,” Kyra Kennedy as “Katherine (Kat) Arujo,” Krystina Alabado as “Daisy Arujo,” Rayanne Gonzales as “Leona Silvia,” Jordan Friend as “Bill Montijo,” Michael Thomas Grant as “Charles Gordon Windsor, Jr.,” and Chris Cardozo as “Tim Travers.” The Ensemble features Domo D’dante, Michael James, April Josephine, Louis Pardo, Monika Peña, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jeff Skowron, Jake Swain, and Rachel Wirtz. Swings are Chachi Delgado and Tayler Mettra.

MYSTIC PIZZA will preview on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 20 at 2 pm (with a Press Opening on Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, February 11, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm.  There is no performance on Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 pm. 

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm.  Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 pm.                                                                                            

Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website Click Here or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.  Group and military discounts are available.  $14 Student Tickets are available.  Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.  

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet.  Parking is free.







RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Christine Toy Johnsons Solo Show Will Benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation And Entertai Photo
Christine Toy Johnson's Solo Show Will Benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation And Entertainment Community Fund

Moongate Productions presents a performance of A LITTLE MORE BLUE, written and performed by award-winning writer/actor/advocate for inclusion Christine Toy Johnson on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3 pm at the Tateuchi Democracy Forum at the Japanese American National Museum.

2
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in February Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in February

Open-Door Playhouse presents '(UN)Drinkable,' a podcast play highlighting the Flint water crisis and systemic racism. Debuting on February 7, 2024.

3
Interview: Alison Arngrim Unapologetically CONFESSes She Owns A PRAIRIE BITCH Photo
Interview: Alison Arngrim Unapologetically CONFESSes She Owns A PRAIRIE BITCH

Alison Arngrim’s long-running one-woman show Confession of a Prairie Bitch opens the Sierra Madre Playhouse’s 100th anniversary season January 19, 2024. Alison took some time from all her charity work and writing to answer a few of my queries.

4
BARBIE Leads The Hollywood Creative Alliances 2024 Astra Film Awards With Eight Wins Inclu Photo
BARBIE Leads The Hollywood Creative Alliance's 2024 Astra Film Awards With Eight Wins Including 'Best Picture'

The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the complete list of winners of the 2024 ASTRA Film Awards. Find out the winners here!

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman TheatreVIDEO: Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre
VIDEO: See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory TheaterVIDEO: See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater
Photos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International TourPhotos: Get A First Look At The WEST SIDE STORY International Tour
VIDEO: Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in KoreaVIDEO: Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea

Videos

Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score
First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At 'Just Like That' From A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL At Center Theatre Group
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/03-3/03)
TWELVE ANGRY JURORS in Los Angeles TWELVE ANGRY JURORS
Lonny Chapman Theatre (1/26-3/03)
Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Sing and Swing in Los Angeles Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Sing and Swing
Luckman Fine Arts Complex (2/03-2/03)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (1/12-1/09)
MJ in Los Angeles MJ
Pantages Theatre (12/20-1/28)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/20-3/20)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
The Manor: Murder and Madness at Greystone in Los Angeles The Manor: Murder and Madness at Greystone
Greystone Mansion (1/18-2/03)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Wayne Marshall in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Wayne Marshall
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/25-2/25)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show in Los Angeles The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show
El Portal Theatre (11/25-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You