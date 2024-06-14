US Premiere Of EXPATRIATED Opens This Month At The Broadwater Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Expatriated is a poignant new play written and performed by Dominique Roberts and Candace Leung that explores contrasting experiences of migration. The show presents its North American premiere at The Broadwater (Second Stage) June 22-June 25, 2024.

Why are some people “expats” while others are “immigrants”? An LA lawyer finds herself in the vibrant city of Hong Kong, while on the other side of the world a Hong Kong lawyer faces the crushing reality of starting a new life in LA. In a single act, Expatriated candidly explores the dichotomy of experiences faced by two young women who leave home seeking new horizons, and the uncertainty, privilege and injustice they face along the way.

Associate producer Karen Tsang said: “As a born and raised Hong Konger who has spent most of her adult life abroad, I have struggled for years with the puzzling contrast between "expat" foreigners in HK (mostly white), who enjoy the privileges of a post-colonial era and the unspoken hierarchies that come with it, and "immigrant" foreigners in the UK and US (mostly non-white) who by contrast struggle with casual racism and a system seemingly built to "other" them. Expatriated explores this question and surrounding themes of immigration, race, class, and labels, through a series of vignettes, both humorous and real.”

THE TEAM

Cast

Dominique Roberts

Candace Leung

Production Creatives

Klutzy Dragon and Paper Starship Studios – Co-Producers

Dominque Roberts & Candace Leung – Co-Writers

Sharon Tsang – Sound Design

Rachael Bellis – Lighting Design

Sandra Kuker PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco) – Publicity

Liam Doyle – Production Stills

VENUE

The Broadwater (Second Stage)

6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90038

Performances: Sat. June 22, 5:30 PM | Sun. June 23, 6:30 PM | Tue. June 25, 9:30 PM

Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10891

General admission: $18 – Running time: 55 minutes

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



