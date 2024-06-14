US Premiere Of EXPATRIATED Opens This Month At The Broadwater Theatre

The show presents its North American premiere at The Broadwater (Second Stage) June 22-June 25, 2024.
Expatriated is a poignant new play written and performed by Dominique Roberts and Candace Leung that explores contrasting experiences of migration. The show presents its North American premiere at The Broadwater (Second Stage) June 22-June 25, 2024.
Why are some people “expats” while others are “immigrants”? An LA lawyer finds herself in the vibrant city of Hong Kong, while on the other side of the world a Hong Kong lawyer faces the crushing reality of starting a new life in LA. In a single act, Expatriated candidly explores the dichotomy of experiences faced by two young women who leave home seeking new horizons, and the uncertainty, privilege and injustice they face along the way.
Associate producer Karen Tsang said: “As a born and raised Hong Konger who has spent most of her adult life abroad, I have struggled for years with the puzzling contrast between "expat" foreigners in HK (mostly white), who enjoy the privileges of a post-colonial era and the unspoken hierarchies that come with it, and "immigrant" foreigners in the UK and US (mostly non-white) who by contrast struggle with casual racism and a system seemingly built to "other" them. Expatriated explores this question and surrounding themes of immigration, race, class, and labels, through a series of vignettes, both humorous and real.”
Klutzy Dragon and Paper Starship Studios – Co-Producers
Dominque Roberts & Candace Leung – Co-Writers
Sharon Tsang – Sound Design
Rachael Bellis – Lighting Design
Sandra Kuker PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco) – Publicity
Liam Doyle – Production Stills
The Broadwater (Second Stage)
6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. 90038
Performances: Sat. June 22, 5:30 PM | Sun. June 23, 6:30 PM | Tue. June 25, 9:30 PM
Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10891
General admission: $18 – Running time: 55 minutes
