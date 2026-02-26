UNCONDITIONAL: A MUSICAL MEMOIR To Receive One-Night Encore At Los Angeles LGBT Center

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Findawayhome Ink and the Los Angeles LGBT Center will co-present a one-night-only encore of UNCONDITIONAL: A MUSICAL MEMOIR at the Renberg Theatre in Hollywood.

The performance will take place Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. at The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place. Ticket prices range from $24.98 to $71.98, including fees.

Written and performed by Margot Rose, with music by Rose and Aaron Benham, the live-band musical recounts the true story of a gay couple in the mid-1990s who pursue parenthood through years of fertility treatments and IVF, eventually welcoming twins. Nearly two decades later, a tragic loss forces the family to confront questions of grief, resilience, and what it means to remain a family in the face of profound change.

Rose portrays Marm, one of the two mothers, guiding audiences from the anticipation of pregnancy through a critical care crisis years later. The piece explores themes of dedication, loss, community, and perseverance.

The creative team includes musical direction and arrangements by Aaron Benham and direction and dramaturgy by Anne Kenny. The production is co-produced by Helen Ashford, with production design by Julie Nyznik, lighting design by Alison Brumer, and sound by Matthew Richter. Musicians include percussionist Justin Lottie, violinist Nikki Garcia, and bassist James Fall. Melina Young appears as Girl.

The first full production of UNCONDITIONAL premiered at Skylight Theatre in 2025 following an earlier workshop at The Fountain Theatre.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Los Angeles LGBT Center at (323) 993-7400 or via the event listing on lalgbtcenter.org.