UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents Experimental Theater Duo 600 HIGHWAYMEN

Presented October 1-2 and 22-23; February 4-5 and 11-12 in the Royce Hall Rehearsal Room.

Aug. 31, 2022  
UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) welcomes the return of Obie Award-winning experimental theater duo 600 Highwaymen presenting A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly on Saturday and Sunday, October 1-2 and 22-23; February 4-5 and 11-12 at noon, 1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm, 6pm and 7:30pm (times are for each dates listed) in the Royce Hall Rehearsal Room. Tickets starting at $25 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

A timely and intimate return to togetherness, A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly gathers an audience of 16 strangers to construct a unique and intimate theatrical event. Using a shared script, an evocative story of perseverance comes into focus, tracing how we consider one another individually and collectively after so much time apart. A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly is the final experience of 600 Highwaymen's triptych of encounters between strangers. Each installment of the series plumbs the essence of performance, bringing people together in the creation of a moving live experience. The work explores the line between strangeness and kinship, distance and proximity, and how the most intimate assembly can become profoundly radical.

In a completely empty space, audience members use a stack of notecards to create a private performance. Participants begin seated in chairs and take turns stepping up onto a miniature stage, reading cards aloud. The performance evolves, guided by the cards, and begins to include the entire group working together to enact the experience.

600 Highwaymen (Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone) create Obie-award winning performances that exist at the intersection of theater, dance, and civic encounter. Called "the standard bearers of contemporary theater-making" (Le Monde), their work illuminates the inherent poignancy of people coming together, and has been seen at Centre Pompidou, The Public Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Walker Art Center, Museum of Contemporary Art (Chicago), Institute of Contemporary Art (Boston), Onassis Cultural Centre (Greece), Bristol Old Vic (UK), Salzburg Festival and Theaterspektakel (Switzerland). Abigail and Michael are Artist Fellows of New York Foundation for the Arts, and Associate Artists of IN SITU, the European platform for creation in public space.

This production was commissioned by The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, Stanford Live at Stanford University, The Public Theater and Festival Theaterformen. Part Three: An Assembly was developed through a residency partnership with the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and was originally commissioned and co-conceived by Temple Contemporary at Temple University, with support for the production provided by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, Philadelphia.

The CAP UCLA 2022-23 Fall/Winter Season continues on Sunday, October 16 with the Branford Marsalis Quartet.

PROGRAM NOTES:
A Thousand Ways by 600 Highwaymen
Written and Created by Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone
Executive Producer: Thomas O. Kriegsmann / ArKtype
Dramaturg and Project Design: Andrew Kircher
Line Producer: Sami Pyne





