UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Philip Glass and Jerry Quickley's Whistleblower on Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown LA. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office.

Whistleblower employs an original text by spoken word artist Jerry Quickley and a live score performed by legendary contemporary composer Philip Glass. Quickley and Glass use this performance as a vehicle to share their personal and visceral musings, reflections and emotions about a significant moment in history. In 2013, Edward Snowden copied and leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) that revealed numerous global surveillance programs.

Even though the extent and breadth of the government programs were shocking, this whistleblower act punctuated the sweeping change in society and its relationship to privacy. The March 21st evening will be paired with a work entitled Is Infinity Odd or Even? with text by Arturo Bejar, spoken word by NYC/London based performer Tara Hugo and music written and performed by Glass. The show had its European Premiere at the Amsterdam Dance Event in the fall of 2016.

Quickley is one of the most well-regarded performance poets in the United States, he has received multiple commissions from the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and was the recipient of the prestigious $600K Irvine Foundation Creators Grant. Glass commissioned Quickley to write melodramas with him about the modern human condition as part of Glass' yearly arts festival in Big Sur, CA, The Days and Nights Festival. Glass, as a composer, weaves reiterations of brief, elegant melodic fragments in and out. He has composed more than twenty-five operas, twelve symphonies, three piano concertos and several albums and has participated in a variety of collaborations.

Tickets: Starting at $28 Online: cap.ucla.edu Phone: 310-825-2101 The Theatre at Ace Hotel box office: Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; day of the show, 90 minutes prior to the event start time.





