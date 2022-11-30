Troubadour Theater Company Presents World Premiere Holiday Event, DIE HEART

TROUBADOUR THEATER COMPANY is celebrating its 20th Anniversary season by blowing up the holidays with their latest world premiere musical comedy event, DIE HEART, musical direction by Ryan Whyman and adapted, choreographed & directed by Matt Walker. DIE HEART will preview on Thursday, December 8 at 8pm; will open on Friday, December 9 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 18 at 7pm at Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in Burbank.

This holiday season, the Troubies leave no stone unturned and no glass un-shot - as they blow the roof off the Colony Theatre and hold the audience hostage with the classic Christmas film Die Hard combined with the music of Heart - in Troubadour Theater's production of DIE HEART!

Don't spend the holidays "Alone," run barefoot to the Colony Theatre and see the Troubies "Kick it Out," but remember, don't be late-comers or we'll go "Crazy on You!" Hans Gruber and his "Bara-crewda" will be gunning for laughs in Burbank as they take on that tempestuous "Magic Man," John McClane in this can't-miss Troubie extravaganza!

MATT WALKER (Director/Choreographer/Adaptor) Since 1995, he has been artistic director of The Troubadour Theater Company in Los Angeles, directing over 40 original productions and been honored with the Orange County Weekly Theater Award for Career Achievement, the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Sustained Excellence in Theater, and the LADCC's Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater.

Matt has worked professionally in TV, film, theater, opera, theme parks, corporate entertainment, and circus. And most recently, Matt co-wrote the screenplay for the Garry Marshall film, "Mother's Day," as well as serving as on-set writer for Garry's previous two films, "Valentine's Day" (2009), and "New Year's Eve." (2011). Matt currently serves as a writer/director for Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, and has written and/or directed the entertainment shows for Harry Potter land, the Special Effects Show, and the Jurassic World Raptor Experience. In addition, Matt has worked as a Disney Imagineer on various projects both for Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.

The cast of DIE HEART will feature: Beth Kennedy, Rick Batalla, Mike Sulprizio, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Chelle Denton, Luis Martinez, John Paul Batista, Bob Moran, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Heather Youmans, Philip McNiven, and adaptor/director Matt Walker.

The Design Team for DIE HEART is as follows: Lighting Design by Bo Tindell; Sound Design by Robert Ramirez; Projection Design is by Rick Batalla & Ben Rapoport; Costume Design by Lian Thread; Wig Design is by Suzanne Joile Narbonne. The Music Supervisor is Eric Heinly. The Production Stage Manager is Corey Womack.

DIE HEART will preview on Thursday, December 8 at 8pm; and will open on Friday, December 9 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 18 at 4pm at Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in Burbank. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 4:00 pm & 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm.



Ticket prices range from $50 - $75. Tickets available online at www.troubie.com or by calling the box office at (818) 558-7000.