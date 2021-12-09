Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds Of Zamar Come to The Broad Stage Next Month

The performance takes place on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Dec. 9, 2021  
The Broad Stage presents gospel sensation Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, his anointed choir, bringing its deeply communal experience, on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:30pm.


Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have carved a unique place for themselves in the music industry through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel, musical theater, and rich original compositions. The ensemble, organized in 2009, has performed with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard, Richard Smallwood, VaShawn Mitchell, Earnest Pugh, and James Fortune.

Hailing from Augusta, Georgia, McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar are known for their opulent harmonies and beautiful blends, which are showcased throughout their 2012 album Limitless and their viral online covers. The 14-track compilation is sprinkled with ballads and anthems of original invigorating songs that are beloved by their fans everywhere. Online their simplistic yet awe-inspiring arrangements of gospel and musical theater favorites have garnered millions of views in mere days, spreading their voice to the corners of the earth. Always providing a fresh perspective, the group's sound is truly authentic while capturing the essence of the original piece.

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have toured extensively throughout the United States, including performances in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Austin, and more. Transcending cultural boundaries, the group's music is sung all over the world. Their international travels have included Paris, France; Krakow, Poland; Menorca, Spain and Rajadell, Spain.

The Worcester Telegraph and Gazette said, "When darkness feels like it's closing in from all sides, sometimes the only thing we can do is light a candle - not a physical one of wax and string but a spiritual one of ponderance and self-reflection ... that glow is made possible by gospel singer/composer Trey McLaughlin, whose gilded voice shines, nestled in the embrace of his traveling choir, The Sounds of Zamar."


