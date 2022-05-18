Tony Award-Winning Play GOD OF CARNAGE Returns to Los Angeles!

Starring LISA LoCICERO, known to millions for her 13-year Emmy nominated run as Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine on General Hospital, Matthew Downs (Station 19), JACK ESFORMES (Amazon's Under a Black Cloud), and NAACP Award-Winner Leilani Smith. "DARKLY FUNNY" - Jim Gilles, The Hollywood Times "STAGE RAW TOP 10... RECOMMENDED... the audience was laughing heartily... surprisingly powerful." - Julia Stier, Stage Raw "DELICIOUS... has the audience roaring with laughter... If you love your comedy dark and physical with flawed characters brought low, you cannot do better than God of Carnage." - Paul Myrvold, Theatre Notes On a Brooklyn playground, one boy knocks another's tooth out with a stick. As their parents meet to resolve the matter, rum flows, tensions emerge, and the gloves come off, destroying more than just the couples' liberal principles. This 2009 Tony Award-Winner for Best Play enjoys its first LA revival in 11 years! Running through May 29th only at the Odyssey Theatre. Get 50% OFF with code 008 while supplies last!