Tony Award-Winner Faith Prince To Teach a Course At Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio

Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio will present the return of Tony Award-winning actress Faith Prince to its faculty this summer. Building on the success of her previous class, Ms. Prince will lead an 8-session course titled "Deep Connection to Your Material," tailored for performers aiming to deepen their engagement with their roles.

Faith Prince, beloved for her captivating Broadway performances and her 1992 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for "Guys and Dolls," will share her extensive experience in interpreting and connecting with theatrical material. This course is designed to assist performers at all levels in exploring and embodying the emotional and psychological depths of their roles.

Over the eight sessions, participants will engage intensively with techniques that Ms. Prince has refined over her distinguished career. The focus will be on developing a nuanced understanding and authentic expression within their performances, ensuring a transformative learning experience.

"We are delighted to welcome back Faith Prince to LAMTS," said Dan Fishbach, Co-Director of LAMTS. "Her profound impact on students during her previous tenure was remarkable. We are looking forward to another series of sessions where she will continue to inspire and elevate our students' capabilities."

The course will commence on June 10th. Enrollment is limited to maintain a personalized and interactive setting, providing in-depth feedback and guidance from Ms. Prince herself.

For more information and to enroll in "Deep Connection to Your Material," please visit our website at www.lamts.com or contact us at school@lamts.com. Early registration is advised to secure participation in this exclusive educational offering with one of Broadway's legendary talents.

About Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio (LAMTS):

Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio is committed to advancing the art of musical theatre with top-tier training. Featuring a faculty of seasoned Broadway professionals and small class sizes, LAMTS offers a rigorous and supportive learning environment for aspiring performers.

